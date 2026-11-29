Alexander Zverev‘s time as the World No. 1 has been quite forgettable so far. Not only has he failed to win a title since reaching the summit, but his credentials as the highest-ranked ATP player have repeatedly been questioned. One of his critics has been Rennae Stubbs, who even went on to say that he was number one ‘in name only’ on her podcast. However, Martina Navratilova wasn’t a fan of her comments and came out in Zverev’s defense, describing Stubbs’ comment as “ridiculous”.

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“That’s ridiculous,” she wrote on X. “There is no asterisk by the ranking- you can only play the people who are there. Zverev is #1- end of story.”

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Turns out that Navratilova wasn’t the only former player who disagreed with Stubbs’ take on Zverev. Former four-time doubles Grand Slam champion, Paul McNamee, was also critical of Stubbs for downplaying Zverev’s No. 1 ranking even though he worked incredibly hard to reach the feat.

“Well, Rennae [Stubbs], both you & I were number one in doubles,” he said. “Did that make you better than [Martina] Navratilova, or me better than [John] McEnroe? I doubt it, but it’s subjective. On the other hand, rankings are objective & [Alexander] Zverev deserved it.”

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Zverev’s World No. 1 ranking can’t be downplayed just because of Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz’s long injury layoffs. The German tried for years to reach the summit but just couldn’t break the barrier. However, he significantly elevated his game and fitness this season, which resulted in a string of strong results. He reached a total of five finals during the year, winning two of them.

Imago 2026 US Open Alexander Zverev GER FOR EDITORIAL USAGE ONLY *** 2026 U.S. Open: Alexander Zverev GER FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Zverev achieved his lifelong dream of winning a Grand Slam at the French Open. Then just three months later, his victory at the US Open further cemented his status as one of the best players of his generation and played a key role in his rise to the No. 1 spot. Additionally, he also helped Team Europe defeat Team World and clinch the Laver Cup.

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While Zverev produced mixed results after his US Open triumph and didn’t win any titles, he still had some impressive runs. Notably, the 29-year-old reached the semifinals at both the Shanghai Masters and the Vienna Open before making it to his third final at the ATP Finals. Though he came up short against Alcaraz, he still finished the season as World No. 1 with 10,350 points. There is a massive 2,400-point deficit between him and Sinner, who stands second with 7,950 points.

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It won’t be wrong to say that Zverev gained a lot of fans during the season, and many of them defended him after Stubbs’ questionable take. The former doubles World No. 1 later addressed the backlash on social media and claimed that she was just repeating a joke made by her podcast partner.

Rennae Stubbs issued a clarification on her comments about Alexander Zverev’s ranking

“It was said as a joke by my pod partner, #1 in name only, i repeated the joke yeah in name only,” she wrote on X. “I know how the ranking work, as he won 2 majors, accumulated pts & deserved it. My point is more about the injuries to the 2 best players & again him being under scrutiny by his ex.”

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One of the reasons why Zverev’s credentials as World No. 1 have been questioned so widely is because of his poor record against Sinner and Alcaraz. Notably, he faced the two on a total of seven occasions this season, but failed to rack up even a single win.

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Sinner was the one who did most of the damage, defeating Zverev in five matches, including the Wimbledon final. On the other hand, Alcaraz got the better of him in the semifinals of the Australian Open and the final of the ATP Finals.

One of Zverev’s main goals for the upcoming season will be to end Sinner and Alcaraz’s dominance. By doing this, he won’t just give a fitting reply to his critics, but will likely be able to spend a long time at the top of the rankings as well. It remains to be seen whether the German will manage to maintain his form in 2027.