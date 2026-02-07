Martina Navratilova Drops 1-Word Response as JD Vance Draws Fans’ Boos at the Winter Olympics

Team USA arrived in Italy for the Milano-Cortina Winter Olympics with a strong 232-member delegation, but the spotlight shifted during the opening ceremony. Vice President JD Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance drew loud boos from sections of the crowd, creating a charged atmosphere. As the moment sparked widespread reaction, Martina Navratilova has now weighed in on the unfolding scene.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Recently, an X account shared footage of JD Vance and his wife, Usha Vance, appearing on the big screen during the opening ceremony. The crowd responded with loud boos.

ADVERTISEMENT

Martina Navratilova reacted after resharing the video. She offered a brief but pointed response. “Oops,” she wrote while posting the clip.

The discussion continued when another user commented on the situation. The post read, “I can’t fathom being married to a man that won’t protect me in public. There is so much racist talk against her, and he is silent,”

ADVERTISEMENT

Navratilova replied directly to that message. Her response was sharp and critical. “He is so weak. All about the prize- POTUS,”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Even before the ceremony, there were concerns about possible negative reactions. Tensions had grown after reports that ICE personnel would be sent to Italy during the Olympics. The development had drawn mixed reactions.

IOC President Kirsty Coventry addressed the issue ahead of the event. She urged fans to focus on respect and unity during the ceremony. “I hope that the opening ceremony is seen by everyone as an opportunity to be respectful of each other.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Coventry also reminded the public about the Olympic spirit. She emphasized the diversity and shared purpose within the Games. “When we went to the [Olympic] village that is the best reminder of how we should be. You see athletes from every walk of life.”

The ICE decision had already caused concern among some officials. Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala openly opposed the move. He said, “They are not welcome in Milan, without a doubt.”

ADVERTISEMENT

During the ceremony, the moment did not go unnoticed by broadcasters. CBC commentator Adrienne Arsenault described the reaction live. “There’s the vice president, JD Vance, and his wife, Usha—oop”.

She then clarified what the audience was hearing. “Those are not—oh, those are a lot of boos for him. Whistling, jeering, some applause.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident later reached US political circles. When asked about the situation, Donald Trump appeared surprised. “No. Is that true? Is that right?” He added, “It’s surprising because people like him. Well, I mean, he is in a foreign country, you know, in all fairness. He doesn’t get booed in this country.”

Navratilova’s reaction reflects her active presence on social media. She has frequently shared strong political opinions in recent years. Her latest comments show that she continues to engage directly with major public moments beyond tennis.

ADVERTISEMENT

Martina Navratilova voices criticism over the US and Venezuela’s oil sanctions stance

On January 4, Martina Navratilova sparked debate online after reacting to a post by journalist Lauren Windsor. The post said, “The International Criminal Court should sanction any American oil company that expropriates oil from Venezuela.” Navratilova responded with a brief but clear endorsement, writing, “love it.”

Venezuela holds the world’s largest proven oil reserves, estimated at nearly 300 billion barrels. That accounts for about 20% of global supply. The country’s vast resources keep it at the center of global energy politics and geopolitical tensions.

Navratilova continued engaging in the discussion soon after. She reacted to reports about a US operation targeting Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. The development triggered wider debate about foreign intervention and resource control.

ADVERTISEMENT

The conversation intensified when President Donald Trump said the United States would “run” Venezuela until a political transition was completed. The remark quickly drew strong reactions across social media and political circles.

Navratilova responded sharply to another thread discussing visits from Wall Street leaders in finance, energy, and defense sectors following the operation. She wrote, “Holding a country hostage while pillaging its natural resources. Next stop- either Greenland or Nigeria.”

Her comments reflected concern about the intersection of geopolitical power and natural resources. The issue has remained sensitive given Venezuela’s economic crisis and strategic oil importance.

As her posts gained traction, Navratilova once again demonstrated her willingness to weigh in on political and international issues.

And with the Winter Olympics now underway in Italy, attention continues to shift between global sport and the wider geopolitical conversations unfolding alongside it.