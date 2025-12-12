Martina Navratilova Drops 3-Word Message in Aryna Sabalenka’s Support Over Her Recent Comments

Piers Morgan Uncensored brings out the raw side of celebrities, including but not limited to the world of sports. In 2019, Piers Morgan had his chance to grill Martina Navratilova. A few days ago, it was Novak Djokovic’s turn in the hot seat, and then, very recently, Nick Kyrigios and Aryna Sabalenka joined the bandwagon. Back then, Navratilova was probed about her thoughts on the biological advantage that transgender athletes would have in tennis. When it was Sabalenka’s turn, she also faced the same proposition, and her response? It aligned with Navratilova’s.

“In sports, biology matters. And it’s just not fair to have to compete against biological males, no matter how long they have been doing the hormone therapy.” That’s what Martina Navratilova said back in 2019 on Piers Morgan Uncensored.

Just days ago, @PiersUncensored shared a clip on X where he brought up the ongoing debate about trans athletes in women’s sports and pointed out Martina Navratilova’s stance on the issue. He then asked the world no. 1 whether she agreed with the former champion’s view that trans women should not be allowed to compete in WTA events.

Labelling it “a tricky question,” Aryna Sabalenka first clarified that she had nothing personally against transgender women, but she later went into more detail about why she doesn’t agree with their participation in women’s tennis.

Under current rules, the WTA allows transgender women to compete if they’ve identified as female for at least four years, have reduced testosterone levels, and meet testing requirements. But Sabalenka made it clear she isn’t fully on board with those guidelines.

She explained that she believes transgender women still have “a huge advantage” over biological women, adding that it feels unfair for women who have trained their entire lives to face opponents who are “biologically much stronger.”

“For me, I don’t agree with this kind of stuff in sport.” Martina Navratilova quickly showed her support. The 18-time Grand Slam champion re-shared the clip and wrote a simple three-word message: “Thank you, Aryna!”

For someone who has long spoken about fairness in sports and has even used Rafael Nadal as an example to challenge stereotypes about women’s tennis, Navratilova’s praise highlighted how strongly she agreed with Sabalenka’s stance.

Now, six years later, Aryna Sabalenka is echoing that position, telling Piers that it would be unfair for women to face “biological men” in professional tennis. As Aryna Sabalenka and Nick Kyrgios gear up for their “Battle of the Sexes” exhibition on December 28 in Dubai, neither star is backing away from the spotlight or the controversy surrounding the event.

However, Martina Navratilova’s own history on this issue hasn’t always been well-received.

Martina Navratilova’s pledge to educate herself after the past controversy

In 2019, Martina Navratilova faced major backlash after saying it was “cheating” for transgender women to compete in women’s sports, arguing that biological differences created unfair advantages. Her comments led to her removal from the advisory board of Athlete Ally, which responded defiantly.

“First of all, trans women are women, period.”

Many felt her remarks were dehumanizing, especially given her long history of supporting LGBTQIA+ rights. After the criticism, Martina Navratilova said she would take time to better understand the issue.

“I promised to keep quiet on the subject until I had properly researched it… well, I’ve now done that and, if anything, my views have strengthened.”

Later, as the controversy continued, Martina Navratilova took part in a BBC documentary where she acknowledged the struggles trans athletes face and said she regretted hurting people with her earlier comments. Still, her views remain divisive, highlighting how complex and emotional the conversation around fairness and inclusion in sports continues to be.

A competitive advantage versus inclusivity in sports is a never-ending debate. Which side are you on? Drop us a comment.