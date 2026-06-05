Martina Navratilova Explains Why Pressure Is Mounting on Alexander Zverev at French Open: “Red Sea Has Opened Up”

While it’s true that Alexander Zverev has been the most consistent player at the French Open so far, having dropped just one set, he is now being considered the heavy favorite to clinch his first-ever Grand Slam. However, before taking on Jakub Mensik in the semifinals, WTA star Martina Navratilova cautioned Zverev that, irrespective of his winning streak, it would not be correct to rule the mighty Czech out of the equation just yet.

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“Mensik has been playing great. This is Jakub’s favorite surface, and he has played like it so far,” she said on The Tennis Channel. “So, I think he’s got a shot at it if he keeps playing like he has been… he’s been playing a lot more tennis than Zverev in this tournament. Zverev is got to feel the pressure. The Red Sea has opened up for him so yeah, the pressure is on him.”

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Navratilova praised the shot selection ability that Mensik has shown and his mentality as he kept going for the win even after getting cramps during his matches. In addition to that, his serve has been a bonus in his glorious run. Moreover, Mensik has faced some of the biggest names in the tournament so far, which gave him a trial run on what to expect in the later stages of the competition. On the other hand, Zverev has had a smooth ride to the semifinals and has barely played against seeded opponents.

Hence, when Navratilova referred to the ‘Red Sea’ opening up for Zverev, it could only mean that Zverev might have a challenging encounter, given the strength Mensik displayed throughout the tournament.

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After getting through the first round in straight sets, the Czech had a marathon five-set clash against Mariano Navone that lasted for four hours and 41 minutes. It was during this match that Mensik appeared to have injured himself as he fell hard on the court after sealing the match point. He had taken off the court in a wheelchair.

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Though there were doubts regarding his fitness at the time, he brushed them all off by defeating Alex de Minaur in four sets. The 20-year-old then had a grueling five-set match against Andrey Rublev before defeating Joao Fonseca in three sets in the quarterfinals.

Mensik might not even be in his best shape as he prepares for the match against Zverev. Notably, the two had met for the first time during the Madrid Open tour in April. The R16 clash had gone down to the wire, and Zverev had eventually racked up a hard-fought 6-4, 6-7, 6-3 victory.

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Though Zverev has played far less in Men’s Singles at the tournament and has far more experience, many still doubt whether he can cross the finish line at a Grand Slam. However, Navratilova wasn’t the only one who pointed out that pressure is mounting on Zverev, even though the title is his for the taking.

John McEnroe shares his views on Alexander Zverev’s French Open chances

Former ATP pro John McEnroe feels that the early eliminations of Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic have only amplified the pressure on Zverev as he aims to triumph at the French Open.

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“Unbelievable pressure on him now,” he had said on TNT Sports. “Absolute B.S. There’s more pressure on him in a way now than any tournament he’s ever played. The pressure is on more. Are you kidding me? We’ve talked about he’s the best player in men’s history never to win a major. And it was like, oh my god, how could he? He almost beat Carlos, but he didn’t. Sinner’s there and Djokovic. He doesn’t have to beat any of them. I’m telling you, he’s got to be feeling more pressure than any time in his entire career.”

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Imago Alexander Zverev, Germany, during Madrid Open Tennis 2025 match. April 27, 2026. 2026042798

Another reason why Zverev can be feeling the pressure is because of his dismal record in Grand Slam finals. The 29-year-old has made it to three finals so far in his career but always came up on the losing side.

His first-ever final appearance at a major came in the 2020 US Open, where he was defeated by Dominic Thiem in a tiring five-set battle. Zverev had then reached the final of the 2024 French Open but had come up short in a dramatic five-set clash against Carlos Alcaraz. The German had also reached last year’s Australian Open final, where Sinner had spoiled his bid with a straight-set victory.

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Will Zverev go on to reach his fourth Grand Slam final, or will Mensik get the better of him and cause another huge upset at the ongoing French Open? We will have to wait and see.