Martina Navratilova’s WTA Finals Record That May Never Be Broken

Eight singles titles. 13 doubles titles. Martina Navratilova did not just dominate the WTA Finals. She turned it into her personal record book. The season-ending championship demands consistency, mental toughness and the ability to deliver under pressure, and Navratilova delivered more than anyone before or since. Her Grand Slam résumé is historic, but this is the record that sets her apart.

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With modern tennis becoming more competitive, could anyone ever match her incredible double feat? Navratilova was so successful at the WTA Finals that even her former doubles partner, Pam Shriver, believes no player will match her record.

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“It’s one of the great single-event records in tennis. Obviously, [Rafael] Nadal’s 14 at Roland Garros are the king. But her numbers — eight singles and 13 doubles titles at the Finals — are right up there. It’s another one of those records that will never be broken or even approached. It’s crazy, really,” Shriver said, reported by WTA in November 2023.

The numbers back up Shriver’s stance. Martina Navratilova won her first WTA Finals doubles title in 1977 and her last in 1991, spanning 14 years. She also claimed eight singles titles across two decades, reaching 14 singles finals and winning 13 of the 13 doubles finals she contested at the tournament.

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Her success was not just because she played in a different era. Navratilova had great fitness, attacked the net, trained hard, and understood doubles tennis very well. These skills helped her dominate both singles and doubles.

Navratilova’s doubles record is one of the hardest parts of her WTA Finals career to match.

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Her first title came in 1977. She played with Dutch player Betty Stove and defeated Françoise Durr and Virginia Wade 7-5, 6-3 in the final. She then won the 1978 and 1980 titles with Billie Jean King.

After that, Navratilova formed one of the greatest women’s doubles partnerships in tennis history with Pam Shriver. The pair won 10 WTA Finals doubles titles together between 1981 and 1992. They won six titles in a row from 1981 to 1985 (which included two separate tournament editions held in the 1986 calendar year).

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They then won again in 1987, 1988, 1989, and 1991. One notable detail is that the tournament took place twice in 1986 because its calendar dates shifted from March to November. Navratilova and Shriver won both the March and November editions that year.

The gap between Navratilova and other players is huge. Shriver ranks second with 10 doubles titles. King and Lisa Raymond have four titles each.

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Navratilova and Shriver also enjoyed great success outside the WTA Finals. Lisa Raynnond won 79 titles individually.

Navratilova once explained why she loved playing doubles.

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“I loved doubles,” Navratilova said, reported by WTA in November 2023. “I was always a better doubles player than a singles player. I had great partners.”

Martina Navratilova used to read the court well, guessed where opponents would hit the ball, covered the net and worked well with her partners. These skills helped her win titles for many years.

Done with her doubles records, now let’s look at her singles achievements, which are just as impressive. She won eight titles in 1978, 1979, 1981, 1983, 1984, 1985, and twice in 1986 and 1994.

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The two 1986 titles came in March and November as the tournament dates changed.

According to Guinness World Records, Navratilova also holds the record for the most consecutive WTA Finals singles titles. She won five championships in a row from 1983 through November 1986.

Her first singles title came in 1978. She won again in 1979 and returned to the top in 1981.

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During this run, she beat Chris Evert in the 1983 (6-2, 6-0) and 1984 (6–3, 7–5, 6–1) finals. The 1984 final was especially important because the WTA Finals used a best-of-five-sets format. The tournament used this format from 1984 to 1998.

She later spoke about the longer format in the WTA’s feature, saying, “I wish we had 3-out-of-5 in the majors because it takes a lot of stress off and puts fitness more into play.”

The longer matches suited Navratilova. Her fitness and ability to keep attacking for a long time gave her an advantage over many opponents.

Serena Williams and Steffi Graf are the closest players to Navratilova’s singles record. Both won five WTA Finals singles titles.

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Now the question is why was Navratilova so difficult to beat?

Navratilova did not depend on just one skill. She combined great technique, fitness, smart tactics and hard work. These qualities helped her stay ahead of her rivals.

One of her biggest strengths was her serve-and-volley game. As a left-handed player, she could use her serve to create difficult angles. She would then move towards the net and try to finish the point with a volley.

Her accurate volleys and ability to predict her opponents’ shots made it difficult for them to settle into long rallies from the back of the court.

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The WTA has described Navratilova as one of the greatest serve-and-volley players in tennis history. She also worked on drills to improve her movement, stamina and control near the net.

Fitness was another major reason for her success. According to the Irish Times, Navratilova changed her training in the early 1980s. She added basketball sessions, weight training, and sprinting to her routine. She also changed her diet.

With help from coach Renee Richards and other experts, she built a stronger and more athletic body.

Her 1983 season showed how effective this approach was. According to the WTA, she won 86 of her 87 matches that year. Her winning percentage was .989, making it one of the greatest single seasons in the Open Era.

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Navratilova also understood that preparation did not stop when she left the court. In a 2018 interview with Tennis.com, she spoke about the importance of having a team to help with training, tactics, nutrition and recovery.

“Originally, when I really started putting everything together, it was Nancy Lieberman. We were working out and hit it off right away. Then I had a guy that was helping me with speed work, a woman who was a champion bodybuilder that helped me with flexibility and strength, and a guy that helped me with a diet. Although I was eating well, I needed to eat smarter before matches,” Martina said, reported by Tennis.com.

“And of course, I had a coach—the biggest piece of the puzzle—which was Renee Richards,” she continued.

Her success was not a matter of luck. She helped change how professional tennis players trained and prepared for matches.

Comments from former players and Navratilova herself help explain why her achievements remain so special. Pam Shriver’s one was already mentioned earlier.

Chris Evert, in 2017, said, “I had to be superior mentally than my opponent because I was not the natural athlete and I did not have the power or the quickness of a Martina, or Evonne,” reported by WTA.

Shriver respects her records, Evert recognised her physical strength, and Navratilova herself highlighted the value of preparation and teamwork.

Navratilova faced several great players during her career. But her rivalry with Chris Evert was one of the most important parts of her success.

According to the WTA, they played each other 80 times. Navratilova won 43 matches, while Evert won 37.

Their rivalry pushed both players to improve. Evert’s calm approach challenged Navratilova to become mentally stronger. At the same time, Navratilova’s athleticism forced Evert to improve her fitness and tactics.

Why Modern Tennis May Not Produce Another Navratilova

Martina Navratilova’s dominance went far beyond the WTA Finals. She won 344 career titles, including 167 singles titles and 177 doubles titles, the all-time records in both categories. Her Grand Slam collection includes 59 titles.

At Wimbledon, she won nine singles titles, the most by any woman. She also spent 332 weeks as the world No. 1. Even near the end of her career, she continued making history. In 2006, she won the US Open mixed doubles title with Bob Bryan shortly before turning 50, becoming the oldest woman to win a US Open Mixed Doubles title.

These records show that Navratilova’s success was about much more than winning trophies.

Martina Navratilova’s WTA Finals records are hard to match because they need years of success, not just one great season. A player must stay at the top, handle pressure in big matches and beat the best rivals again and again.

Modern players have better rackets, sports science, video analysis and fitness support. However, tennis is also more competitive. Players use powerful groundstrokes, strong returns and high fitness levels. This makes it harder for one player to dominate the same tournament for many years.

The WTA Finals brings together the best players of the season. Every match is a tough test, and one mistake can change the result. Winning eight singles titles means staying fit, qualifying year after year, and beating top rivals from different generations.

The tournament format has also changed. During Navratilova’s era, the WTA Finals singles final was played over five sets. Today, the final uses a shorter format.

Her doubles record is just as hard to match. Winning 13 titles requires strong teamwork, good chemistry, and sharp net play. Players must also keep winning against new opponents.

Navratilova’s success came from long-term dominance in both singles and doubles. Modern players have better training tools, but matching her records would still require great skill, consistency, and a long career at the highest level.

Future champions may win several WTA Finals titles, but matching Navratilova’s records will require years of success against the best players in the world. That is why her place in WTA Finals history may remain untouched for a very long time.