Martina Navratilova Sends Bold Message to Critics While Throwing Support Behind Lindsey Vonn

After surviving a horrific crash that nearly cost her left leg, Lindsey Vonn refuses to entertain retirement talk, despite growing noise around her age, legacy, and injuries. She pushes back with defiance as the narrative intensifies. Amid the storm, Martina Navratilova now steps in firmly, backing Vonn’s stance.

Martina Navratilova shared an article from HuffPost about Vonn’s interaction with fans. Along with it, she wrote, “Lindsey will call it quits on her own terms. Meantime get well, and then she will see 🙂 go Champ!!!”

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The situation began on social media. Lindsey Vonn responded to a fan who assumed her career was over. She replied directly, “Who said I was retiring?”

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Some fans reacted negatively. One person criticized her strongly. The comment said, “The ego is so strong with this one. Take your medicine Lindsey. You nearly lost your leg. Put your feet up and be done.”

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Vonn did not ignore the criticism. “I think you’re mistaking my ego for joy,” Vonn wrote. She also added, “I’ve said it my whole life; I love skiing. I’ll put my feet up when I’m good and ready, thank you.”

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Her response showed confidence and clarity. She made it clear she still loves her sport. She also emphasized that the decision is hers alone.

The discussion became more serious due to her injury. Vonn suffered a complex left tibia fracture. The accident happened during a downhill run at the Milan Cortina Olympics.

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The crash occurred just 13 seconds into her run. She clipped a gate and went off course. The injury required immediate medical attention. Doctors performed multiple surgeries to repair her leg. In total, she has undergone five surgeries. At one point, there were fears she could even lose her leg.

Despite this, Vonn remains determined. She has said she is not ready to retire. Her passion for skiing continues to drive her. However, not everyone close to her agrees. Her father, Alan Kildow, believes she should stop. He said, “She’s 41 years old, and this is the end of her career.”

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He also added, “There will be no more ski races for Lindsey Vonn, as long as I have anything to say about it.” His statement shows concern from a family perspective.

Even with outside opinions, Vonn remains firm. She wants to make her own decision about her future. And as Martina Navratilova now shows her support for Lindsey Vonn, Vonn has also shared her love and support for the tennis star from time to time previously.

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Lindsey Vonn celebrates Martina Navratilova’s victory over cancer

Martina Navratilova faced a very difficult time in 2022 due to her illness. The eighteen-time Grand Slam champion stepped away from her role as a studio analyst. She focused on treatment after revealing her throat and neck cancer diagnosis.

Her journey was challenging but inspiring. She showed strength and resilience throughout her battle. Many athletes and fans admired her determination to fight the disease.

Lindsey Vonn has always valued hard work and perseverance. She understands what it takes to overcome setbacks. This is why Navratilova’s story deeply moved her.

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Vonn has built her own career through determination and effort. Naturally, she respects athletes who push through adversity. Navratilova’s recovery and strength left a strong impression on her.

In 2023, Vonn attended the Wimbledon Purple Carpet event. It took place on the third day of the Wimbledon Championships. She met several top tennis players and showed her love for the sport.

In an Instagram post, she wrote, “happy to see some dear friends and to cheer them on in person again.” She posed with players like Iga Swiatek, Jannik Sinner, Ons Jabeur, Ana Bogdan, Rennae Stubbs, and her close friend Roger Federer. She also mentioned Navratilova and said she was “even happier to see” her “healthy and smiling.”

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Now, Navratilova has shown her support for Vonn as well. Their mutual respect continues to grow stronger. Both women continue to inspire others by supporting each other through challenges.