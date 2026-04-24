Martina Navratilova Takes Subtle Dig as White House Photo Overshadows Georgia Women’s Tennis Champions

Martina Navratilova has never shied away from controversy, from her bold 1975 defection to the United States to publicly coming out in 1981 despite the risks. That same fearless voice resurfaced this week when Donald Trump hosted the University of Georgia women’s tennis team at the White House. As the moment spread rapidly online, Navratilova delivered sharp criticism, once again stepping into the storm without hesitation.

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A video clip from the event showed Trump greeting and shaking hands with each of the men standing in front. Notably, he did not greet the women who made up the championship-winning team. That detail quickly became a focal point of the backlash online.

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The image was first shared by press aide Margo Martin on X. She captioned it: “Congratulations, Georgia Women’s Tennis!”

The post gained traction, but the tone shifted when journalist Ron Filipkowski reshared it with a pointed remark. “Are the women back there somewhere? Yes, I think I see them.”

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Soon after, Martina Navratilova added her voice to the conversation. Re-sharing Filipkowski’s post, she wrote: “A photo is worth a thousand words”. The criticism did not stop there. Former tennis star Rennae Stubbs also weighed in after the video clip went viral.

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Reacting to the footage, she commented: “imagine shaking the players hands, oh wait, he didnt!” Her remark underlined the growing frustration at the moment.

The University of Georgia women’s tennis team had visited the White House as part of a broader celebration. They were one of several collegiate teams honored on Tuesday following recent NCAA championship wins.

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The men standing alongside Trump were identified from left to right as Georgia deputy athletic director Ford Williams, athletic director Josh Brooks, head coach Drake Bernstein, associate head coach Jarryd Chaplin, and assistant coach Will Reynolds.

Behind them stood the athletes themselves. In the back row were Anastasiia Lopata, Mai Nirundorn, Aysegul Mert, Sarah Branicki, and Alexandra Vecic, while the middle row included Tatum Buffington, Guillermina Grant, Haley Gaudette, and Sofia Rojas, and the front row featured Mell Reasco and Hayden Mulberry.

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One key figure was missing from the event. Dasha Vidmanova, the team’s standout performer and one of only three players to win NCAA team, singles, and doubles titles, could not attend as she was competing in the Madrid Open qualifying draw.

Georgia had claimed the NCAA Division I women’s tennis championship last May. Their visit to the White House followed a long-standing tradition where championship teams are invited by the president to celebrate their achievements.

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However, such visits have grown increasingly contentious during Trump’s terms in office. And despite her indirect criticism of the administration, Navratilova’s stance toward the current US President has remained consistent over the years.

Martina Navratilova delivers blunt reaction to America’s Venezuela oil sanctions

On January 4, Martina Navratilova ignited a fresh wave of debate after reacting to a post on X by journalist Lauren Windsor. The post read, “Any American oil company that expropriates oil from Venezuela should be sanctioned by the International Criminal Court.”

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Navratilova responded with a blunt endorsement. In just two words, she wrote, “love it.”

The discussion quickly escalated beyond a single post. Venezuela’s position in global energy politics added weight to the argument. The country is not just another oil producer. Roughly twice the size of California, it holds the world’s largest oil reserves at nearly 300 billion barrels.

That accounts for about 20% of the global supply. It is also almost four times greater than the reserves of the United States. Navratilova did not shy away from entering that debate. Her comments signaled clear approval of strong accountability measures.

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Soon after, she weighed in again on a related development. This time, her reaction followed reports of a US operation capturing Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

Donald Trump then declared that the United States would “run” Venezuela until a transition of power was completed. That statement triggered immediate backlash.

Navratilova responded sharply after reading a thread about visits from Wall Street executives in finance, energy, and defense sectors following the strikes. “Holding a country hostage while pillaging its natural resources. Next stop- either Greenland or Nigeria,” she wrote.

Her voice remains consistent and unfiltered. And as she continues to criticize Donald Trump and his policies, her words keep echoing across both the political and tennis worlds.