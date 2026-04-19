Martina Navratilova Throws Down Challenge to Rafael Nadal: “I Would Beat Him”

“Nadal on the court, he is a bully,” once declared Martina Navratilova, perfectly capturing how Rafael Nadal’s ferocious intensity commanded awe across generations. Over time, her admiration blended with concern as she closely watched the physical toll, especially his ankle struggles. Now, even in retirement, Navratilova reignites that emotion, stepping forward to challenge Rafa on his own soil, with a compelling twist.

The story unfolds on Spain’s popular TV show Mask Singer, where celebrities perform in a “Mop” costume while keeping their identities hidden. In its latest episode, the show featured Martina Navratilova as she stunned the judges with her appearance and presence. The moment turned even more entertaining when she used her airtime to challenge Rafael Nadal.

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“If I played wearing this, you’d surely beat me,” she said with a laugh. “But if Rafa Nadal wore this, I would beat him,” she added, delivering a playful twist that drew reactions from the hosts and audience alike.

Beyond Nadal, Navratilova also spoke about Carlos Alcaraz. The young star, known for being a fan of Rosalía, received glowing praise. “He is a phenomenon; I love watching him play. I would pay to watch him play.” Her words reflected genuine admiration for the next generation of talent.

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Imago 260410 Rafael Nadal during the second round of the 2026 Masters Golf Tournament on April 10, 2026 in Augusta. Photo: Petter Arvidson / BILDBYRAN / kod PA / PA1194 golf masters bbeng the masters augusta *** 260410 Rafael Nadal during the second round of the 2026 Masters Golf Tournament on April 10, 2026 in Augusta Photo Petter Arvidson BILDBYRAN kod PA PA1194 golf masters bbeng the masters augusta PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxSWExNORxFINxDEN Copyright: PETTERxARVIDSON BB260410PA110

She continued with a candid comparison. “I couldn’t say the same about many players, but he is undoubtedly very fun. He loves the sport, he loves competing, and he is a great ambassador for sports and for Spain.”

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Despite the playful jab at Nadal, Navratilova has consistently shown deep respect for him. Her comments over the years have often highlighted admiration rather than criticism.

Last year, she openly reflected on her own career in comparison to Roger Federer and Nadal. She admitted feeling a sense of envy toward the admiration they received.

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“I always had a yearning to be accepted and loved, and I didn’t get it for many, many years.” Her honesty revealed the emotional side of a champion’s journey.

“To this day, I must say I am jealous of Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, who are always the home team when they are playing. For much of my career, I didn’t have that. Even playing in the finals of the US Open in 1985, the home crowd was going nuts for Hana Mandlíková to win that match. It killed me.”

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Even when discussing Nadal’s greatest rival, Navratilova has never avoided giving a clear and reasoned opinion, staying true to her straightforward and analytical approach to the sport.

Martina Navratilova analyzes Rafael Nadal’s stroke vs Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic

In a 2024 episode of the Tennis Channel Live Podcast, former ATP pro Paul Annacone posed a key question to Martina Navratilova. He asked her to break down the difference between Rafael Nadal’s biggest rivals, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.

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The discussion quickly turned analytical. The central question was simple but layered: who posed a tougher challenge for Nadal? Navratilova offered a clear view. According to her, Nadal may have found Federer to be the easier opponent.

She explained that the reason largely came down to Nadal’s backhand dynamics. His ability to control rallies gave him a tactical edge.

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“Finding that backhand was a little bit easier for” Rafael “with his, again, cross-court forehand or running around, still can go down the line, and then he can run to the open court. It’s a forehand still. So it was really much more difficult for people to find his (Nadal’s) backhand.”

However, the equation changed when facing Djokovic. The Serbian’s style disrupted Nadal’s usual strengths.

“But with Novak, he can take the ball early and defend with the two-hander. So that’s why Rafael, I think, had a harder time playing Novak, because of the two hands. It’s just much more difficult to attack the two-hander. So then you have to go to the forehand, and it changes the whole geometry of the point.”

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Even beyond technical analysis, her admiration for Nadal has always been evident. She has consistently praised his resilience and competitive spirit. Back in 2022, during the Laver Cup, Nadal played alongside Federer while managing injury concerns. Navratilova acknowledged that effort publicly.

“I had no idea Rafa was struggling with his stomach muscle tear. The service toss was lower at the US Open, but it looked more like protecting the stomach muscle rather than still being affected by it. Amazing he still played:), bravo Rafa! And yes, he was nervous, understandably so,”

Now, even as she delivers a playful dig at the Spaniard, that underlying respect remains unchanged. Her analysis and comments continue to reflect both admiration and a deep understanding of Nadal’s game.