Matteo Berrettini Adapts Blood Flow Restriction Training Ahead of Australian Open

Matteo Berrettini closed his season on a high at the Davis Cup, slotting in as Italy’s second singles behind Flavio Cobolli and delivering three straight wins as the Azzurri lifted the trophy, despite the absence of Jannik Sinner and Lorenzo Musetti. Now ranked 56th, Berrettini enters the new season with redemption on his mind. In pursuit of a resurgence, he has adopted a new training regimen ahead of the Australian Open.

In a recent interview with Men’s Health Italy, the former world No. 6 spoke about the value of off-season preparation. He stressed how this period helps build physical strength, prevent injuries, and survive the demanding Australian swing.

“Winter is the time when you create the bottom for the whole season,” he says. “You do everything: strength, explosiveness, resistance. During the year, with all those tournaments on the calendar, you can’t load up that much.” He believes heavy work is only possible away from competition.

He also addressed the brutal Australian heat. The conditions can quickly drain the body. “That’s why I’m going to Dubai: I have to recreate the right heat conditions.” Heat adaptation, he explained, is essential before Melbourne.

Injury prevention remains a daily priority. He described it as a constant routine rather than a one-time effort. “Core, ankles, knees, shoulders, wrists, elbow… There are a thousand small exercises that we add every day”. These details, he feels, protect his body over a long season.

He then explained a more technical method he uses. “For the elbow, I use the BFR (Blood Flow Restriction), that band that compresses your arm and overloads the forearm muscle. He works twice as hard.” This approach helps strengthen vulnerable areas without excessive strain.

Matteo Berrettini is not the only player using Blood Flow Restriction training. Carlos Alcaraz has also taken this path. The Spaniard has upgraded his training with a bold and debated method. It involves briefly restricting blood circulation during workouts.

Alcaraz was recently seen with black straps around his legs. This happened during warm-ups at the ATP Finals in Turin. These straps are not for show. They are occlusion bands, also known as BFR bands. Their purpose is to limit blood flow in the limbs.

BFR bands help athletes build strength with less weight. By restricting circulation, muscles are forced to work harder. This improves conditioning without heavy loads. A 20-kilogram lift can feel like a 100-kilogram squat under BFR.

Alcaraz first tested this method in 2023. He began using it on his right arm. Later, he added both arms. Recently, he included his legs during gym sessions and pre-match warm-ups. His use of BFR has steadily expanded.

BFR was originally designed for rehabilitation and injury recovery. It creates a low-oxygen state in the muscles. This pushes muscles to adapt faster. Over time, the method spread from clinics to gyms and then elite sports. Pedro L. Valenzuela from Madrid’s 12 de Octubre Hospital explained its rise. “Badminton player Carolina Marin used them during recovery from a serious knee injury. From there, they spread to athletes in general, because blood restriction helps build muscle even with low loads.”

However, with the Italian now adopting the same method as the Spaniard, he is targeting a fresh start in 2026 and has also explained how the Davis Cup triumph reignited his career.

Berrettini explains how the Davis Cup triumph reignited his career momentum later in 2025

The Italian is not entered in any early-season tournaments. He will start his 2026 campaign at the Australian Open. This time, he will arrive without a seeded ranking. In early 2025, he reached the second round in Melbourne before losing to Denmark’s Holger Rune.

However, before the new season, Berrettini also reflected on the emotional impact of his Davis Cup triumph. He spoke about the support he received after the victory. “It’s wonderful to feel the affection of people – he admits -. I tried to answer everyone”. The moment clearly meant a lot to him.

After the celebrations, he chose to step away from tennis for a while. “I went to the Maldives with my family. Something we hadn’t done for a long time.” The break helped him reconnect away from the tour. “Moments that are only ours, which are also good for the heart”.

The 10-time ATP title winner explained his mindset moving forward. He said rankings are not his priority. “I don’t set goals, not because I want to hide it, but because it doesn’t excite me. I know results are achieved with other things,” added Berrettini.

He pointed to the Davis Cup as proof of that belief. “The Davis Cup proved it. I need to prioritize feeling good and enjoying what I do.” Feeling confident and healthy matters more to him than numbers next to his name.

He also explained what helps him win matches. “When I manage to be aggressive on the return, the opponent feels pressure. My service games fade quite easily: if I create more chances on the return, I can make a difference.”

As 2026 approaches, the question remains whether this renewed approach can help Berrettini revive his career and push back into the top 10.