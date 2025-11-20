Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Take Italy Closer to Third Davis Cup Title

“My team and I made this decision because the end of the season is very long, and I need an extra week off to start training earlier,” Jannik Sinner said when he announced last month that he would skip the Davis Cup, creating a stir within the national team. Italy’s hopes for a three-peat were shaken further when Lorenzo Musetti also withdrew for physical and family reasons. Despite these setbacks, the team has regained strength and confidence now, as Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli delivered strong performances in front of a loud and passionate home crowd in Bologna, helping the nation to edge closer to a three-peat.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Former Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini gave Italy the perfect start. He won a tight match against Jurij Rodionov 6-3, 7-6(3). He took the first set with a single break of serve. In the second set, he was broken for the first time and fell 5-2 behind. The 29-year-old saved three set points and fought back to 5-5. He then took control of the tie-break and closed out the match without needing a deciding set.

Flavio Cobolli followed Berrettini and delivered a dominant performance. He defeated Austria’s top player, Filip Misolic, 6-1, 6-3. Cobolli showed the same confidence that took him to the Wimbledon quarter-finals this year. The first set lasted only 30 minutes and featured three breaks of serve. He played with authority and did not allow Misolic to settle.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cobolli continued his strong play in the second set. He secured an early break and moved ahead 3-0. From there, he stayed calm and served out the match with confidence. His clean performance gave Italy a smooth path to a 2-0 win.

Imago Davis Cup Finale 2025 Bologne – Davis Cup Finale 2025 Bologne – Matteo Berrettini – Italie – press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz Bologne PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRAxBEL Copyright: xChryslenexCaillaud/Pznewsx

Berrettini later spoke proudly about representing his country. “When I play for my country I just think about trying to win the next point, trying to fight really hard for my team-mates, for everybody who is here and everyone who is watching from home,” said Berrettini. “That’s the biggest privilege. If I win it’s better, but I try to enjoy being out there every time. It is something so special.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Cobolli also shared his emotions from the match. “We all want to win this cup and I felt the support of the bench, it was unbelievable,” said Cobolli. “When I play for them, it is something which I cannot describe.”

Italy will now prepare for the semi-final against Belgium. Belgium reached the last four after upsetting France on Tuesday. The Italian squad enters the tie with renewed confidence.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Cobolli, ranked 56th in the world, also reflected on his rise. He has pushed to deliver his best despite being the third-highest Italian in the squad. His strong showing has added depth and belief to the Italian team at this year’s tournament.

Matteo Berrettini expressed pride and joy after reaching the semis

For Matteo Berrettini, the Davis Cup has always been a source of motivation. He missed the 2023 Finals due to injury but still travelled to Malaga to support his teammates. Last year, he played a key role throughout the season, winning all six of his matches as Italy defended the title.

ADVERTISEMENT

After another injury-filled 2025 season, returning to the Davis Cup has lifted him again, spiritually, emotionally, and mentally. Those feelings only grew after his win over Jurij Rodionov.

“The Davis Cup has always been so important”, Berrettini said. “I understood throughout my career that living these kinds of feelings and emotions and atmosphere is really what makes me feel alive when I do this sport. I personally find the best feelings when I play. I’m not talking about my game, but the proudness of the team effort, the chemistry that you build with your teammates.”

One of the most emotional parts of any Davis Cup tie is the national anthem. After a powerful performance of “Il Canto degli Italiani” inside the Supertennis Arena, Berrettini stepped on court and earned a crucial point for Italy. The moment made him reflect on his journey in tennis.

ADVERTISEMENT

“When you sing the national anthem, you’re there with your teammates. I always think about when I was a kid and I was watching them on TV singing. I was like, ‘One day it would be good to be there’. I’m really glad of my journey. I know there were tough moments, there were injuries. But at the end of the day, it’s a really good career and I’m really happy. I’m healthy now. I want to enjoy this competition,” he added.

As Italy moves into the semi-finals, there is growing confidence in the team. The players have stepped up despite the absence of key names. Their strong performances have brought unity and belief.

Belgium, however, arrives full of momentum after a big upset over France. They are a high-flying team with dangerous players and strong form.

Italy will need the same passion and focus to overcome Belgium. Their depth, home support, and renewed spirit will be key in the semi-final clash!