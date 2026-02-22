Matteo Berrettini Booed as Rain Chaos Disrupts Match

Matteo Berrettini of Italia reacts to a missed point against Vit Kopriva of Czechia during the second round match of Argentina Open at Buenos Aires Lawn Tennis Club on February 11, 2026 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Photo by Camilla Stolen, Imago Buenos Aires Buenos Aires Copyright: xCamillaxStolenx L1106052

An electrifying thriller unfolded as Matteo Berrettini clashed with Ignacio Buse, with the 21-year-old Peruvian scripting a statement 6-3, 2-6, 6-2 victory in a rain-hit quarter-final to reach the biggest semifinal of his career. Showers disrupted momentum and fractured rhythm throughout the contest. As tempers simmered late, a hostile crowd turned volatile at the Rio Open, thrusting the Italian into chaotic scenes at the match’s end.

The match stopped early in the third set for nearly an hour due to rain. Play later resumed under normal conditions. Both players struggled to maintain rhythm after the delay.

With Ignacio Buse leading 5-2, light rain returned. Matteo Berrettini asked to stop the match again. However, the chair umpire ruled the conditions playable. The decision frustrated the Italian. Berrettini refused to continue at first. Eventually, he returned to the court and resumed play.

Buse stayed calm and focused in the closing moments. The Brazilian crowd backed the Peruvian loudly. Many fans also booed Berrettini during the tense finish.

The battle lasted almost four hours in total. It turned into a test of patience and mental strength. The 21-year-old advanced to face Alejandro Tabilo for a place in the final.

After the win, Buse spoke about the difficult conditions. “Today it was really tough because we stopped, I think, four times because of the rain,” Buse said. “The conditions are sometimes fast, sometimes slow. You never know. But it was a difficult match, but I’m happy I managed it in a good way.”

He also addressed the late-match controversy: “I wanted to play, but it’s true that the lines were already slippery, and it was dangerous. Moreover, serving was uncomfortable because the rain intensified and got in my eyes when looking up. I managed it very well.”

Earlier in the tournament, Buse defeated home favorite Joao Fonseca. The Peruvian earned a 5-7, 6-3, 6-4 victory in two hours and 26 minutes. It marked his second ATP quarterfinal and his first at the ATP 500 level.

South American tournaments have seen similar scenes before. Passionate crowds often create intense atmospheres. At times, crowd interruptions and reactions have drawn attention across the tennis world.

Cameron Norrie booed in the Rio Open for an underarm serve

At the same Rio Open, British player Cameron Norrie faced a hostile crowd back in 2024. The incident happened during his semifinal against Mariano Navone. The Argentine dominated the match and won 6-4, 6-2.

Throughout the contest, Norrie struggled with the hot and humid weather. His energy levels dropped as the match progressed. The tough conditions affected his rhythm and movement.

The crowd reaction turned negative in the first set. Norrie attempted an underarm serve at a crucial moment. It came with Navone leading 5-3 and the game at deuce. The tactic did not work as planned. Navone returned with a forehand winner. While fans cheered the Argentine for the point, they soon began booing Norrie repeatedly.

South American crowds are known for their passion and strong reactions. A similar situation occurred at the Rio Olympics in 2016. Juan Martin del Potro faced hostility amid rising tensions between Brazilian and Argentine supporters.

The Argentine had earlier stunned Novak Djokovic in the first round. He then defeated Portugal’s Joao Sousa 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 to reach the last 16. However, the rivalry between fans created an uncomfortable atmosphere.

Del Potro was booed and jeered when he entered the court. Supporters waved flags, wore national colors, and chanted loudly. “The crowd always makes a special atmosphere. It was beautiful apart from the incident in the beginning,” the Argentine said.

Meanwhile, the Rio Open schedule faced fresh rain delays. Semifinals were postponed after 50 minutes of play. Vit Kopriva was leading Tomas Martin Etcheverry 5-4, while Ignacio Buse and Alejandro Tabilo did not take the court.

With the play moved to the next day, attention shifts to Buse. The young Peruvian has shown strong momentum this week. The key question now is whether he can carry that confidence and reach the Rio Open final.