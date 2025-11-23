Matteo Berrettini Breaks Silence on Emotional Davis Cup Run: “Hard to Talk”

Matteo Berrettini does it again for Italy. With a 6-3, 6-4 win over Pablo Carreno Busta, he has brought his team just one match away from another Davis Cup title. But it wasn’t just the victory that mattered; it’s the story behind the win that reveals just how much was at stake.

“This morning I was a bit tense,” Berrettini admitted. “But in the end, the most important thing is the result and enjoying it, so I told myself to stay solid on the court and just think about the next point.” Even a player of his caliber feels the weight of representing his country.

The match against Pablo Carreno Busta started tight. Both players held their serves and tested each other at every turn. Matteo Berrettini managed to pull ahead 4-3 after two easy holds, then seized a critical break. On his third chance, he took control of the tie and served it out. But the drama was far from over.

The second set brought more of it. Berrettini had two break-point chances but couldn’t convert, as Carreno Busta fought back with four consecutive points. Yet Berrettini stayed composed, refusing to let the pressure get to him. With the score tied 4-4, Matteo Berrettini stepped up again.

He earned a vital break and then served out the match without trouble, moving Italy one step away from a third straight Davis Cup title. Despite the nerves, his joy was clear. “It’s hard to talk, I’m super happy and excited,” he said. But Berrettini knows that victories are never just about individual moments.

With 11 wins in his last 13 singles matches, Matteo Berrettini has become the backbone of the team and a major reason Italy is on the verge of glory. He did, however, quickly admit that individual achievement is insufficient.

He said, “It doesn’t matter who’s on the court or who’s at home: the team is deep, we’re a bunch of guys who play great tennis, who care about each other and who try to give their all on the court,” he said. But at the same time, Berrettini also stayed grounded.

“But we still have to keep our feet on the ground,” he said. “Now there’s Flavio… and hopefully just Flavio! A huge thank you to everyone for the support!” All eyes now turn to the young talent who could finish what Berrettini started.

Flavio Cobolli now has the chance to seal the deal in the second singles match against Jaume Munar. If Cobolli wins, Italy will lift the coveted Davis Cup title once again. If Munar manages to turn the tide, the fate of the final will move to the doubles court, where Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori will face Marcel Granollers and Pedro Martinez. Under the tutelage of Matteo Berrettini, though, Cobolli appears to be ready and willing to meet the occasion.

Flavio Cobolli opens up on Matteo Berrettini ’s influence in Italy’s Davis Cup journey

Flavio Cobolli was not able to conceal his admiration for Matteo Berrettini after his win, and addressed the veteran teammate as his “brother.” He reflected on their long journey together, from his early days as a young player to sharing the Italian national team with one of the country’s biggest tennis stars.

“I’m trying to be one of the five at the Davis Cup. That’s been a good dream for me,” Cobolli said before the tournament. After his latest victory, he spoke in a press conference with coach Volandri, praising Berrettini’s guidance and support throughout his rise in Italian tennis. Berrettini’s mentorship clearly left a lasting impact on the young player.

“I went to this tennis club in Rome called Aniane when I was 14 and Flavio was eight. I started working with his dad and Vincenzo, who became my long-time coach. That’s where we met. It’s actually crazy that we’re on the same team now. I look at him now, he’s a man now. It really gives me chills to think about this relationship over the years,” Matteo Berrettini said.

Meanwhile, Pablo Carreno showed sportsmanship after his defeat to Berrettini in the opening point of the Davis Cup final. “The match didn’t go as we expected. We knew it would be tough because Berretini is proving that he is playing very well in this competition, winning many matches, and having the crowd on his side,” the Spanish player said.

Carreno added, “On this surface, he is a very tough opponent, with a strong serve. I needed to apply more pressure on the second serves and win a few more points to push him. He competed very well, and I was a bit short. So, it’s time to turn it around, as we did on the first day.” His comments highlighted both the challenge Matteo Berrettini poses and the resilience Carreno plans to show in the rest of the tournament.