Matteo Berrettini Drops Australian Open Hints After Wild Davis Cup Win: “Have a Couple of Glasses of Wine”

Italy had just lifted the Davis Cup trophy for the third year in a row. The team won both singles matches and took a quick 2-0 lead over Spain, which was enough to secure the title before the doubles even began. And just as the celebrations were starting to slow down, Matteo Berrettini found himself facing one last round of questions about the Australian Open.

At the post-match press conference, Berrettini was asked about his preparation for the Australian Open. Journalist Ubaldo Scanagatta wanted to know if playing best-of-five sets in Melbourne would feel challenging after performing so well in the best-of-three format at the Davis Cup. But Berrettini answered it with a humor that lightened the whole room.

“3 out of 5 in Australia? Let me make two bowls of wine and I’ll go straight,” Berrettini joked (translated from Italian).

Shifting to a more serious tone, he reflected on his performances: “You can always play better in tennis, but I think I handled all three matches well. It’s a sport that requires consistency, matches lost and won, experience and rhythm. In the Davis Cup I always manage to find it. The Davis Cup is no longer just a push for the rest, perhaps it’s the rest that pushes me to do well in Davis Cup.”

Imago Image Credits: Matteo Berrettini/Instagram

And as we recently saw, in the final against Spain, Matteo Berrettini defeated Pablo Carreno Busta 6‑3, 6‑4, giving Italy a 1-0 lead. He served 13 aces, faced no break points, and fired 21 winners. This win extended his Davis Cup singles streak to 11 consecutive victories.

While the Davis Cup matches are best-of-three, the question of best-of-five looms at the Australian Open. But Berrettini has shown he can handle it: in 2022, he overcame Carlos Alcaraz in a five-setter at Melbourne.

With form and experience on his side, everything seems ready for the next challenge. And after the setbacks of the 2025 Australian Open, there has never been a better time for him to seek revenge.

Matteo Berrettini back for revenge

Matteo Berrettini entered the 2025 Australian Open carrying memories of past highs and lows. In 2022, he had reached the semifinals, only to fall to the legendary Rafael Nadal in an epic run. But the following years were less kind: a first-round exit to Andy Murray in five sets in 2023, and no participation in 2024 due to injury setbacks.

In 2025, Berrettini arrived to show that his “hammer” was still intact or perhaps sharper than ever. The first round saw him battle past Cameron Norrie in four sets, 6‑7 (4‑7), 6‑4, 6‑1, 6‑3. But the second round brought a tougher challenge: Holger Rune.

In a four-setter, Matteo Berrettini fell 6‑7 (3‑7), 6‑2, 3‑6, 6‑7 (6‑8). Hence, his journey at the 2025 Australian Open ended there, but the tournament had already given him a clear reminder: he still had the tools to trouble any top player.

The season after the Australian Open showed his improvements. At the Qatar Open in Doha, he stunned Novak Djokovic, 7-6 (4), 6‑2. But here injury troubles again came round.

Berrettini pulled out of the 2025 French Open, citing that he was not yet 100 percent fit to play to his best, and subsequently, of the US Open too. These disappointments resulted in some of his season being erratic, which questioned his strength and spirit.

At this point, when thinking about the 2026 Australian Open, Matteo Berrettini has both unfinished business and self-belief after the Davis Cup triumph. Previous successes, hard losses, and months of rehabilitation have hardened his abilities and his determination.