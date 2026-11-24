At Bologna, Matteo Berrettini and Lorenzo Musetti found themselves positioned at opposite ends of Italy’s official Davis Cup team photograph. The two Italians, once close friends who regularly spent time together away from tennis, have reportedly barely interacted since reuniting for the Final 8.

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According to reports, the tension dates back several months. Berrettini and Musetti reportedly stopped following each other on social media, and an awkward interview in Vienna further fuelled speculation. The rumors center on Berrettini’s former girlfriend, Vanessa Bellini, and an alleged relationship involving Musetti. Neither player has confirmed the claims, and Bellini has publicly rejected accusations that she cheated on Berrettini.

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Their reported fallout is particularly striking because their friendship extended well beyond the tennis court. The two regularly practiced together, attended dinners with their partners, and shared important moments during Italy’s Davis Cup campaigns. Their bond was evident during the country’s 2024 title defence in Malaga, when Musetti was among the first to embrace Berrettini after Italy secured another championship.

The rumors gained traction after both players reportedly experienced changes in their personal lives during the summer of 2026. Berrettini separated from Bellini, while Musetti reportedly split from Veronica Confalonieri, the mother of his two children. Speculation subsequently linked Musetti romantically with Bellini, leading to claims that the alleged relationship had damaged his friendship with Berrettini.

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Bellini directly addressed the accusations on Instagram and strongly denied cheating on the former Wimbledon finalist.

“Tollero tutte le c*****e che dite e scriverete e lascio correre […] ma sentire che io avrei tradito Matteo veramente, ma sciacquatevi la bocca prima di parlare.”

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She said she usually tolerated the things people wrote about her, but objected strongly to hearing that she had betrayed Matteo. Neither Berrettini nor Musetti has publicly confirmed the alleged affair or explained the apparent breakdown in their friendship.

There have been similar personal disputes in men’s tennis. In 2015, Nick Kyrgios made a sexual remark about Stan Wawrinka’s girlfriend, Donna Vekic, during their Montreal match, dragging his Davis Cup teammate Thanasi Kokkinakis into the controversy.

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Wawrinka confronted Kyrgios afterwards and publicly condemned his comments. However, that incident was a direct on-court confrontation, unlike the largely unaddressed tension reported between Berrettini and Musetti. It shows how personal relationships can spill into tennis, but does not establish a direct parallel between the two situations.

The speculation intensified on October 26 after Berrettini defeated Tomas Martín Etcheverry in Vienna. During his post-match interview, a journalist asked him about Musetti’s recent Lyon Open title. Berrettini paused before asking:

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“Is this live?”

After the interviewer confirmed the broadcast, he offered a brief response.

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“I know he has worked really hard to come back. I guess he deserved it.”

He then ended the interview. The exchange quickly circulated online, with fans focusing on his hesitation and unusually restrained response about his compatriot.

Berrettini was initially left out of Italy’s preliminary Davis Cup selection, but captain Filippo Volandri eventually recalled him to replace Simone Bolelli. The decision brought him back into the same squad as Musetti, although neither player has publicly addressed their reported differences.

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Their relationship matters beyond the personal headlines because Italy’s recent Davis Cup success has relied heavily on collective commitment. Volandri previously described the team’s strength as its cohesion, particularly during the 2024 campaign when Sinner was not always available. Italy won the competition in 2023, 2024 and 2025, with several players contributing to those title runs.

There is no evidence that the reported dispute has affected Italy’s results or that Volandri’s selection decisions were influenced by it. However, the captain may need to manage the situation carefully, especially if he considers both players for singles roles. Berrettini and Musetti bring different strengths, and Italy cannot afford distractions during a knockout competition.

Italy’s Davis Cup Title Defense Faces a South Korea Test

Italy has another piece of history within reach as they return to Bologna for the 2026 Davis Cup Finals. Filippo Volandri’s side has won the last three editions of the competition, lifting the trophy in 2023, 2024, and 2025.

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Volandri will have five players available for the knockout stage: Flavio Cobolli, Luciano Darderi, Lorenzo Musetti, Matteo Berrettini, and Andrea Vavassori. Jannik Sinner will not feature after ending his season because of a knee injury. His absence puts additional responsibility on Cobolli, who leads Italy’s singles options after a strong 2026 campaign, including his run to the French Open final.

South Korea could still present a difficult opening assignment. Its squad includes Soonwoo Kwon, a former world No. 52, and Hyeon Chung, who reached the Australian Open semifinals in 2018. Chung’s career has since been disrupted by injuries, but his experience at the highest level makes him a player Italy cannot afford to underestimate. The two countries have met three times previously in the Davis Cup, with Italy winning every encounter.

The biggest selection question for Volandri could concern the second singles position. Cobolli is expected to lead the Italian lineup, leaving Musetti and Berrettini as potential options for the other singles match.

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Both bring different strengths: Musetti offers his variety and shot-making, whereas Berrettini has considerable experience in Davis Cup pressure situations and played an important role in Italy’s recent title runs.

For now, the alleged personal dispute remains unconfirmed, and neither player has offered an explanation. Their performances in Bologna may provide the next indication of whether their differences will remain outside the court or become a bigger concern for Italy’s title defence.