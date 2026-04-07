Matteo Berrettini Moves On After Opponent Retires Just 23 Minutes Into Monte-Carlo Masters Clash

Roberto Bautista Agut found a flicker of hope at the Monte Carlo Masters, slipping into the main draw as a lucky loser after a qualifying setback. Drawn against Matteo Berrettini on Court Rainier III, the stage was set for redemption. But the script unraveled quickly, as the 37-year-old was forced to retire just four games in, handing Berrettini a smooth passage forward.

Roberto Bautista Agut saw his return to the Monte Carlo Masters end abruptly in just 23 minutes. The match had barely begun when the former world No. 9 found himself trailing Matteo Berrettini 0-4 in the opening set.

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During the fourth game, Bautista Agut appeared physically restricted, struggling to move freely along the baseline as Berrettini secured his second break of serve. Sensing something was wrong, he walked to the back of the court, turned toward his team, and gestured in a way that suggested he was considering stopping.

“Is he just saying, ‘Do I pull the plug here?’ It does look that way, doesn’t it?” commentator Nick Lester added, as the cameras focused on the Spaniard’s concerned coach.

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Despite the discomfort, Bautista Agut played one more point as Berrettini stepped up to serve at 4-0, but he lost it and immediately approached the net.

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Removing his hat, he signaled the end by offering a handshake, making it clear he could not continue the contest. Berrettini quickly understood the situation and moved forward to check on his opponent before the umpire officially confirmed the retirement.

“I think he’s done. What a disappointing start to the day that is,” Lester added. “Berrettini knows all about this; he’s suffered with injuries, but he’s through. Day at the office, just 20 minutes or so. He’ll take that. Disappointing.”

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Co-commentator Gilles Muller responded with concern for Bautista Agut’s condition.

“Especially being a lucky loser, got a second chance, but unfortunately wasn’t able to take advantage of it, Bautista. Hopefully, it’s nothing serious, and he recovers quickly. Quick day at the office, but I’m pretty sure Thomas Enqvist [Berrettini’s coach] is going to book a practice court and get some work done.”

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Former world No. 6 Matteo Berrettini, competing as a wildcard at the Monte Carlo Masters, now sets up a second-round clash with seventh seed Daniil Medvedev, who received a bye.

Meanwhile, such quick retirements due to health issues are not unprecedented, as similar early exits have occurred across the sport before.

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Jannik Sinner retired from the Cincinnati Open final after just 23 minutes

Last year, Jannik Sinner endured an emotional moment when he was forced to retire from the Cincinnati Open final against Carlos Alcaraz due to illness. The timing made the situation even more concerning, as it came just six days before he was set to begin his US Open title defense.

From the very first point, Sinner looked far from his usual level, struggling to find rhythm in the high-profile showdown. Within just 23 minutes, he had fallen behind 5-0 on another hot and physically demanding day.

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At the first changeover, he sat with ice placed on his head, clearly trying to cope with the conditions and his physical discomfort. After losing two more games, he called for the trainer, signaling that the situation had worsened beyond control.

Following a brief conversation, Sinner apologized to the umpire and officials, becoming visibly emotional as he said he “felt really bad” for the fans.

He shared a heartfelt hug with Alcaraz before walking toward the center of the court, raising his hands in apology to the crowd. Returning to his seat, he covered his face with a towel, while Alcaraz came over to comfort him, placing an arm around him and later writing on the camera lens: “Sorry Jannik”.

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A similar early retirement occurred in 2022, when Emma Raducanu was forced to withdraw just seven games into her first-round match at the Nottingham Open against Viktorija Golubic.

The match began competitively, with both players trading breaks before Raducanu held serve for a 2-1 lead, but she required medical attention almost immediately. She called for the trainer during the very first changeover, only 14 minutes into the match, receiving treatment for what appeared to be an abdominal issue.

Despite taking painkillers and continuing to play, she managed to extend her lead to 3-1 before her condition began to deteriorate again. She then lost three consecutive games, falling behind 3-4, while continuing to receive treatment during the allotted changeover breaks.

After her third round of medical attention, Raducanu spoke with the umpire and made the difficult decision to retire from the match. She shook hands with Golubic before leaving the court, bringing an abrupt end to her campaign.

Such incidents highlight a growing concern in modern tennis, where players are often pushed to their physical limits in a relentless competitive environment.

Early retirements, while sometimes unavoidable, remain one of the harsh realities of the sport, reflecting both the intensity and the physical toll of competing at the highest level.