Matteo Berrettini Reveals Chronic Diagnosis After Wimbledon Heartbreak

Despite a strong start to his Wimbledon campaign, defeating Stan Wawrinka and Arthur Fils, Matteo Berrettini’s run was ended by Grigor Dimitrov in a dramatic third-round clash in 6-3, 6-4, 3-6, 5-7, 6-3. But if getting eliminated wasn’t enough, Berrettini has now shared a heartbreaking health update.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The Italian has confirmed that he will remain on the sidelines for the coming weeks, as he has been diagnosed with chronic hip pain. He is aiming to be back in action before the US Open and have some important match practice before participating in the final major of the season.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Hi all, just wanted to share an update that unfortunately I will no longer be playing Gstaad and Kitzbühel,” he wrote in an Instagram story. “After discussions with my doctor and team, I’ve been diagnosed with chronic hip pain and advised the best course of action is to withdraw and rest in order to be ready for the US swing. Thank you for your continued support and see you soon on the hard courts.”

The hip pain has now become a repetitive pattern for Berrettini. He had been affected by the same condition during the French Open last month. After racking up four impressive wins, the 30-year-old went up against compatriot Matteo Arnaldi in the quarterfinals.

ADVERTISEMENT

After losing the first set 7-5, Berrettini’s condition deteriorated during the early stages of the second set. The pain became too much to handle after seven games, and he was forced to retire while trailing 5-2 in the set. The pain ended Berrettini’s hopes of securing a maiden semifinal berth at Roland Garros.

It had also hampered his participation in the grass-court events that were held before Wimbledon. Fortunately for him, the injury didn’t turn out to be as serious as initially expected, and he was able to recover before the SW19 rolled in.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reuters Tennis – Wimbledon – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain – July 11, 2021 Italy’s Matteo Berrettini in action during his final match against Serbia’s Novak Djokovic REUTERS/Paul Childs

Despite coming back from an injury at Wimbledon, Berrettini will still be disappointed with his early exit. Considered a strong player on grass, many had expected him to replicate his form from the French Open and make another deep run. He had an opportunity to complete an incredible turnaround against Dimitrov, but his resilience faded in the deciding set.

ADVERTISEMENT

On top of this, his luck with injuries has been really poor for quite some time now. He will be hoping that the hip pain doesn’t derail his season, just like last year when injuries took a major toll on him. The recurring physical setbacks led to him missing two out of the four majors last season.

Matteo Berrettini’s 2025 season was also marred by injuries

Berrettini’s first major injury of the season had come in May, just days before the French Open. He suffered a right oblique injury during his second-round clash against Casper Ruud at the Rome Masters, resulting in him pulling out of the match with Ruud leading 7-5, 2-0.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was unable to recover from the injury in time for the French Open and thus had to miss out. However, he did eventually return to the court during Wimbledon but was knocked out in the first round after a dramatic five-set match against Kamil Majchrzak.

ADVERTISEMENT

Berrettini then wouldn’t compete for the next two months to recover from the lingering physical setbacks. This resulted in him missing out on the US Open as well. The Italian made his return to the tour in September at the Hangzhou Open. But the return didn’t quite go as planned, and he got eliminated in the first round by Dalibor Svrcina.

Berrettini will have to recover from the hip injury as soon as possible to avoid suffering the same fate in the ongoing season.