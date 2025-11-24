Matteo Berrettini Reveals “Stressful” Doping Test After Missing Italy’s Key Davis Cup Moment

“I had to wake up at 6.40 AM to do a check. It’s not easy to live with this,” Matteo Berrettini once said when recalling a strange doping test experience. And to be fair, after the Jannik Sinner doping controversy, which kept him off the tour for three months, doping procedures have become stricter and more frequent. And now, after helping Italy win its third straight Davis Cup, Berrettini revealed that he had to undergo another test during the event as the timing caused him to miss an important on-court moment during the decisive match.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Berrettini opened the final day of the Davis Cup with a strong performance, defeating Pablo Carreno Busta 6-3, 6-4. After that, Cobolli produced an incredible comeback against the Spaniard Jaume Munar, winning 1-6, 7-6(5), 7-5 to secure the trophy for Italy. But while the drama unfolded off court, Berrettini was unexpectedly delayed. He was called for a routine post-match anti-doping test and missed the entire 1st set of Cobolli’s title-clinching match. The rest of the Italian team kept messaging him, urging him to hurry.

Berrettini returned just after the first set to watch Cobolli turn the match around. Later, he explained the situation, saying, “It was stressful. Was stressful because I was elected for, like everyone else, doping. After my match, I had to do what I had to do. I was, ‘Okay, I’m going to lose the first 20 minutes’. The first 20 minutes was the first set.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He then shared how the team reacted and stuck together. “Lorenzo [Sonego] actually texted me, Come here, we need you. We started screaming as loud as we could. I think that’s the strength, the weapon that we have. We are so together. We play together. Doesn’t matter who’s playing. We’re playing in five every time, and six with the captain. It was a team effort even though we played just two singles. That’s why it feels special.”

Imago Davis Cup Finale 2025 Bologne – Davis Cup Finale 2025 Bologne – Matteo Berrettini – Italie – press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz Bologne PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRAxBEL Copyright: xChryslenexCaillaud/Pznewsx

Berrettini’s presence in this year’s Davis Cup was especially meaningful considering his injuries. Once ranked 6th, he missed major tournaments like the French Open and the US Open earlier this season. Despite setbacks, he worked hard to return and compete on home soil.

ADVERTISEMENT

His commitment paid off. Throughout the week, he played an important role, winning all 3 of his singles matches. His passion and leadership also lifted the team off the court, especially during key moments.

Now that Italy has won its third straight Davis Cup title, Berrettini has expressed pride and gratitude for the journey. The victory felt even more rewarding because it was achieved with unity, resilience, and trust among teammates.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Matteo Berrettini reflects on Italy’s three consecutive Davis Cup victories

Berrettini was dominant in his match, serving 13 aces and finishing in just 1 hour and 18 minutes against Pablo Carreño Busta. He secured the only break of the 1st set in the 8th game and then served it out with confidence. In the 2nd set, the match stayed tight, but Berrettini found another late break to push Italy closer to victory.

In the second singles match, Munar needed a win to force a deciding doubles match. He started strongly, breaking Cobolli twice and taking the opening set. Munar also broke in the first game of the second set, but Cobolli responded immediately.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cobolli won the second-set tie-break and carried that momentum forward. He earned a crucial break in the 11th game of the final set. Then, he served out the match to love, securing Italy’s Davis Cup triumph.

After the victory, Berrettini reflected on Italy’s third consecutive title. “I mean, I feel like every year is different for different reasons. First time I watch it from outside. I couldn’t touch it and lift it. I used that kind of energy to come back and win it last year,” he added.

He continued: “This year, I used the motivation to play here in Bologna during the summer when I wasn’t feeling my best. I have to say the Captain, the Federation, Umberto Rianna, who is not here but is a big part of this team, helped me and always gave me the confidence to tell me if I was fit, I would have been considered, which I don’t give it for granted.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This third title was also special because Italy won it without their star player, Jannik Sinner. The team demonstrated their depth, unity, and strong team spirit throughout the competition.

With the new tennis season approaching, attention now turns to what comes next for Berrettini. After injuries and setbacks, this win may spark a strong comeback.

As 2026 begins, all eyes will be on whether he can carry this momentum into a successful and long-awaited full season.