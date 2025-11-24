Matteo Berrettini’s Opponent Faces Disqualification Scare After Heated Moment With Umpire

In Bologna, the Davis Cup final had barely settled into its rhythm when a sudden crack of tension shattered the calm. In the opening rubber between Matteo Berrettini and Pablo Carreno Busta, things took a dramatic turn, one that nearly ended with a disqualification.

The match ended at 6-3, 6-4, but Pablo Carreno Busta was hit with a warning, moments before wrapping up this encounter. The Spaniard looked frustrated when the Italian crowd started to cheer mid-rally for Berrettini during the serve. Berrettini led 15-0 in the final game of the match, and the crowd started celebrating too early during the rally. They thought he had won the point. Busta sent the ball long and then approached the chair umpire. He hit the chair with his racket while voicing his frustration over the whole incident.

His action sent gasps rippling through the stadium. Matteo Berrettini froze. The umpire stiffened. Seeing this bizarre incident, Lee Goodall said, “I think Carreno Busta is understandably unhappy with the noise from the crowd during the point. He is furious,” during the commentary. Arvid Parmar replied, “And he’s just struck the chair there as well with his racket. Won’t be surprised if he gets a warning here, you can’t strike the chair with your racket.”

Spain’s captain, David Ferrer, argued that the crowd shouldn’t be interrupting the point. However, soon after this moment, Busta received a code violation from the chair umpire for his “unsportsmanlike conduct.” Did this moment cause a distraction for the Spaniard? Perhaps, a bit. But is it enough to say that it played a crucial role in deciding the fate of this epic battle? Definitely not.

Matteo Berrettini was dominant right from the get go of this match. With this win, he has now extended his unbeaten streak to 11 matches at the Davis Cup (singles).

Reuters Tennis – Australian Open – Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia – January 28, 2022 Italy’s Matteo Berrettini reacts during his semi final match against Spain’s Rafael Nadal REUTERS/Loren Elliott

For Carreno Busta, the incident was a reminder of how unforgiving high-stakes tennis can be. For Berrettini, it was proof that even the biggest matches can hinge on moments of chaos. And for the fans, it was a scene they won’t soon forget: anger that almost caused a near disqualification, and a Davis Cup final beginning with a bang.

What did Matteo Berrettini say after the match? Let’s check out..

Matteo Berrettini’s reaction after securing a crucial win for Italy

No Jannik Sinner! But so what? In the charged atmosphere of the Davis Cup final, with the blue of Italy and the red of Spain chasing in the stands, Matteo Berrettini stepped onto the court carrying not just a racket – but the weight of a nation’s expectations. For a team chasing a historic third consecutive Davis Cup crown, the opening rubber was more than a match and Berrettini delivered.

After the match, Berrettini said, “So proud of myself, proud of my teammates, my coaches, and everybody that made this final possible. Obviously, there is still a big step today in order to take this title. But I’m really happy for the fact that I’m here. I tried to enjoy today as much as I could. I’m really proud, I’m really happy. My family is here watching, just one of those moments that I’m going to remember for the rest of my life.” What else did he say after the match?

With Italy leading 1-0 in the final, all eyes shifted to the 23-year-old Flavio Cobolli. This young lad has been a revelation throughout the tournament, stepping up every time his country needed him. And on the biggest night of all, he carried the baton Matteo Berrettini had handed him. He took down another Spaniard, Jaume Munar, by 1-6, 7-6(5), 7-5.

After securing the title for his nation, an emotional Cobolli said, “We cannot lose for our country.” Last month, during an interview, he said that he’s trying to be one of the five at the Davis Cup because it has always been a good dream for him.

“It’s impossible to describe this feeling. It’s impossible. I dreamed a lot for this night. I played an amazing match today. I don’t know how I won. The match was tough. Jaume played so good. We cannot lose for our country. Sometimes you learn, but you never lose. If you give all you have in your heart… I don’t know what I did today. I don’t know where I am. The only thing I know is that I’m World Champion.”

He spoke about how Matteo Berrettini has always been a mentor and an important person to him. Cobolli thanked his teammates and all the Italian fans for their incredible support. Team Captain Filippo Volandri said, “It’s the third consecutive one. I’m crying. I didn’t cry for the first one. It’s unbelievable. This is a big, big team. Some of them are not even here: Sinner, Musetti, (Matteo) Arnaldi.”

What are your thoughts on Italy’s incredible performance in the absence of one of their biggest stars? Share your thoughts in the comment box.