Matteo Berrettini Withdraws From Australian Open as Injury Woes Strike Again

Matteo Berrettini has pulled out of the 2026 Australian Open just before his first‑round match, the tournament announced on Saturday. The Italian said he is not fit enough to compete after feeling discomfort in his oblique muscles.

Berrettini was due to face Australia’s sixth‑seeded Alex de Minaur in the opening round, but he confirmed his decision on social media. In his message, he said, “I’m really sorry to have to withdraw from the tournament. I have always enjoyed being and playing here and feeling your incredible support. Thank you to the tournament for their fantastic organisation and I hope to see all of you again very soon.”

After four weeks of training, he was excited to be part of the event, but he knew he could not perform at his best for a long, demanding match.

The Italian’s withdrawal comes after he had to retire from an exhibition match on Friday night, where he also struggled with illness.

