Mayor Zohran Mamdani Announces 1,000 Affordable US Open Seats Amid Ticket Crisis

Catching live action at Flushing Meadows has become quite difficult for New Yorkers in recent years. The same pattern has continued this year, as there has been an outcry over the exorbitant ticket prices at the Grand Slam. The US Open tickets aren’t just costly for people residing in the city, but they are even costlier for the tourists visiting the city to watch the tournament. But New York’s mayor, Zohran Mamdani, and the USTA have come up with a unique solution that is expected to please the fans.

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To make tickets accessible for more fans, Mamdani and the USTA have announced 1000 discounted tickets priced at $100 for New York residents. The tickets will be handed to people on a first-come, first-served basis. According to the New York Times, what’s interesting is that these tickets won’t be available for resale on Ticketmaster and will be given to people with a certified ZIP Code. The distribution will begin at 10 AM on August 26, Wednesday.

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The tickets issued to the people will be for the main draw matches, which will be held between August 30 and September 8. One person can purchase up to two tickets each. Tickets available include passes for both the Arthur Ashe Stadium and the Louis Armstrong Stadium. Additionally, ground passes will also be available that provide spectators entry to every venue except the Arthur Ashe and Louis Armstrong Stadiums.

This move comes after Mamdani recently admitted that the ticket prices for the US Open have skyrocketed in recent years and remarked that such a historic event should have cheaper tickets so that people from all over New York can watch the matches live.

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“I think we never want to accept the premise that something has to be unaffordable when it comes to a sporting event that is part of what so many love about our city,” he told reporters on Monday. “We are always going to look to ways to make these kinds of events more accessible to everyday New Yorkers.”

After announcing the discounted ticket prices for New Yorkers, USTA CEO Craig Tiley stated that the organization wants as many people as possible to watch the matches from the stands.

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“Access to tennis will always be our priority, and we’re proud to be able to deliver this Main Draw ticket offer to the residents of New York,” he said in a statement.

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A lot of criticism has been directed towards the USTA in recent weeks over the ticket prices at the Grand Slam. They caused outrage among fans by announcing exorbitant prices for ground passes for the opening day of the event. The pass was priced at $65 in face value, but the resale listings climbed as high as $363.

Simon Cambers was left agitated with the prices of the US Open’s grounds pass

Tennis journalist Simon Cambers lifted the lid on the US Open’s ticketing system and raised questions over the prices. He expressed disappointment with the prices after getting to know the low prices that other Grand Slams have set for their grounds passes.

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“A grounds pass ticket for day 1 at the @usopen is currently $363,” he wrote on X. “Some might call it market forces, but in simple terms, it’s an outrage.”

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Cambers pointed out that a grounds pass at Wimbledon costs $44.70 for the opening week. It costs $45 at Roland-Garros and $35 at the Australian Open. When compared, the US Open’s prices can be described as outrageous. Additionally, the average get-in price at this year’s US Open was $311. In comparison, it was $262 last year, which is still very much on the higher side.

But the initiative taken by Mamdani and the USTA will be very helpful for several avid tennis fans in the city. They can now get affordable tickets, but will have to be at the right place at the right time.