McCartney Kessler Ends 2026 Season Early as She Admits Gruelling Tennis Schedule Took Its Toll

Even though the WTA Calendar still has about two months of action left, 2026 is over for McCartney Kessler. The American was last seen in action at the US Open, where she lost in the first round to Ekaterina Alexandrova. That seems to be Kessler’s last match of the season, as the WTA Pro chose to prioritize her health over gritting her teeth through events, as she noted in her official announcement.

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“Grateful for the lessons this year taught me about trusting myself and listening to my body. That being said, this year has been physically demanding, and my team and I have decided it’s time to take a step back and let my body heal,” said Kessler on Instagram. “It’s not what I wanted, but I know it’s what I need to give it my all on court. See you next year, healthier AND happier. Xoxo.”

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Kessler’s physical issues are centered on a lower back injury, which first came to light when the American retired during her match against Emma Raducanu at the Miami Open last year. Since then, the same issue has recurred for the American player, who, despite the injury, won two titles and reached another final last year.

However, the injury persisted for Kessler, who was sidelined for almost a month in February this year after she played the Abu Dhabi Open. This also meant she had to skip the ATX Open this year, which cost her a lot of points, as she was the runner-up in Austin last year. She attempted a comeback during the Sunshine Double, but could not play at her top level, suffering early losses in both Indian Wells and Miami.

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The injury reared its ugly head once again during Kessler’s match against Elise Mertens during the qualifying round of the Billie Jean King Cup. Having split the first two sets, Kessler could not continue her match against Mertens in the third, and her retirement gave the Belgian team a strong 2-0 lead in the tie. That lead would prove decisive as the likes of Hanne Vandewinkel and Greet Minnen secured victories, causing the upset over the American team.

Since the Billie Jean King Cup, Kessler has played many tournaments, but not without considerable success. She did have quarterfinal runs in Charleston and Eastbourne, but it was clear that the American player was not at her best, struggling with her body. Back injuries take time to heal, as seen in the recent case of Paula Badosa, who has used cortisone injections to keep the pain in check to continue playing on the Tour.

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Moreover, the hectic nature of the Tour does not provide ample rest periods for players, as there is an event almost every week. Kessler is not the only player to have cut her season short, with the likes of Kaja Juvan, Beatriz Haddad Maia, Lulu Sun, and a few others having also taken a similar decision.

For Kessler, the injury could not have come at a worse time, as the American player was gradually showing her promise on the Tour in the last couple of seasons.

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McCartney Kessler Had Her Best Year in 2025

While there is no good time for a player to get injured, for Kessler, the injury could not have come at a worse time. The American was at her peak powers last year, reaching three Tour-level finals. While she could not cross the line against Jessica Pegula in the ATX Open final, she did win the titles at the Hobart International and at the Nottingham Open.

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Kessler had continued her momentum from 2024, where she had won her maiden title at the Tennis in the Land event in Cleveland. The American also had doubles success last year, partnering with Coco Gauff to win the title at the Canadian Open, marking her first success at the WTA 1000 level.

Grand Slams were proving to be the hurdles for Kessler, as she could not get past the second round at any of the Majors. It remains to be seen in what form she returns in 2027, but her fans will hope she gets the mental and physical reset she needs to tackle the Grand Slam problem and get back to winning ways on the Tour.