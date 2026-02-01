Meet Boris Bosnjakovic: All About Novak Djokovic’s Coach, Net Worth, Achievements, Career, and Personal Life

Once living in the shadows of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic is now the most decorated male player in tennis history. But behind every epic rally and Grand Slam win is a quiet force pulling the strings. At the 2026 Australian Open, Djokovic is chasing his 11th title at Melbourne Park and a historic 25th major. However, at the heart of this push is his present coach, Boris Bosnjakovic.

Many were surprised to see Bosnjakovic take over as head coach, following Goran Ivanisevic’s departure in 2024, with fans expecting a more high-profile name. But Djokovic chose someone who had been a head coach at his tennis center for years. Now, seeing his rise, it’s clear he made the right decision, while also sparking curiosity about Bosnjakovic and his story.

Who is Boris Bosnjakovic? Meet Novak Djokovic’s coach

Born on 10 May 1974, in Novi Sad, Serbia (formerly Yugoslavia) Boris Bosnjakovic was a former professional player. He peaked at world No. 740 before injuries redirected his path.

After attending high school in California and graduating from BYU, Bosnjakovic embarked on his coaching career in 2000. While his sharpest weapon is opponent analysis, within Novak Djokovic’s camp he handles “several roles” on his team, per Djokovic.

The Serbian native was a Yugoslavian U-18 national champion and competed on the ITF Futures and ATP Challenger circuits. Since retiring in 2000, he has coached on both the ATP and WTA Tours, guiding multiple top-100 and top-200 players. While his resume shone brightest in 2010, when he served as head coach of Serbia’s Davis Cup team, his coaching career has spanned various stops along the way.

Boris Bosnjakovic’s coaching career and highlights

After stepping away from the tour, Bosnjakovic poured his energy into Serbian juniors, teaching strategy, discipline, and patience. That reputation opened doors, and he joined Serbia’s Davis Cup coaching staff. Where his sharp opponent breakdowns proved invaluable, and on the international stage, he helped elevate a team stacked with talent by sharpening the details that decide tight matches.

Then came a defining chapter. In early 2020, Bosnjakovic took charge at the Novak Tennis Centre. Over three years, he built a culture there, and by mid-2023, the academy had become a respected pipeline for elite talent. Along the way, Bosnjakovic worked closely with Novak Djokovic, who frequently trained at the center. But their connection wasn’t new.

They had known each other since Djokovic’s early rise, long before the records piled up. Just like that, trust grew naturally, and eventually, Bosnjakovic joined Djokovic’s inner circle as a strategic specialist. While Djokovic made it clear what he demands, through coaching changes and short-term appointments, Bosnjakovic remained. Then in December 2023, he officially became part of Djokovic’s team, later stepping into the head coach role after Roland Garros.

““Boris is first and foremost a friend and a very dear person to me. I’ve known him since 2010–2011. He studied at college in the United States, and that’s where I met him through Dušan Vemić,” said Djokovic. “I still work occasionally with Dušan, while my collaboration with Boris is now more constant.”

While Bosnjakovic doesn’t rely on reputation, he relies on preparation and growth. And that’s exactly why Novak Djokovic chose him. Following that, the Serbian native’s coaching journey shows a steady rise.

What are Boris Bosnjakovic’s achievements as a coach?

His resume sparkles with defining moments. In 2010, he served as head coach of Serbia’s national team during its first-ever Davis Cup triumph, working alongside captain Bogdan Obradovic to guide a lineup featuring Viktor Troicki, Djokovic, and Janko Tipsarevic.

Fast forward to late 2025, and he was again at the center of history, steering Djokovic to his 101st ATP title at the Hellenic Championship and helping him finish the season ranked world No. 4.

From national glory to career landmarks, Bosnjakovic has been there, while his influence stretches far beyond trophies. Since Wimbledon 2025, he has led Djokovic’s camp as head coach, now guiding the Serbian legend in pursuit of an 11th Australian Open title in 2026.

Earlier, from 2020 to 2023, he transformed the Novak Tennis Centre into a premier academy, overseeing 17 coaches and more than 40 elite players. Then, in 2025, he became the first-ever Coach Liaison for the PTPA. As a trusted performance analyst, Bosnjakovic is praised for his data-driven tactics, and his efforts have not come without a paycheck.

Boris Bosnjakovic net worth 2026: Salary, earnings, and assets

The coach keeps his finances private. Still, his earnings can be reasonably estimated based on his elite role as Djokovic’s head coach. Top-tier coaches at this level typically earn between $300,000 and $500,000 annually, often with performance bonuses tied to Grand Slam wins.

For context, Djokovic’s former coach Goran Ivanisevic reportedly earned in a similar range. Still, without exact career earnings, measuring Bosnjakovic’s net worth is tricky. As a player, he never made financial headlines; his ATP prize money totaled just $1,329. But coaching is where his value truly multiplied.

Since mid-2025, Bosnjakovic has led Djokovic’s team through the sport’s biggest stages, including the 2026 Australian Open. Besides, he also holds a key leadership role as the PTPA’s first-ever Coach Liaison, advocating for coaches’ rights across professional tennis.

Boris Bosnjakovic’s personal life: Family, background, and early life

Raised in Novi Sad by his parents, Ratko and Branka, Bosnjakovic trained at Tennis Club Vojvodina, sharing courts with future legend Monica Seles. By 1991, he was the Yugoslav U-18 champion, while by 1992, he had climbed into the ITF top 50 juniors. But the timing was cruel.

His development unfolded during the civil war in the former Yugoslavia. In 1992, Bosnjakovic was selected for the Yugoslav Davis Cup team. But opportunity stalled, and so he moved forward. That same year, he relocated to the United States, attending Foothill High School in California before earning a tennis scholarship to BYU.

From 1993 to 1997, he played No. 1 singles for BYU. Although he guards his privacy, he has shared moments with his son, Marko, who is often seen visiting the Novak Tennis Centre. While balance matters to the coach, he credits family and close friends as anchors in a high-pressure career.