Meet Jennifer Capriati: 3-Time Grand Slam Champion’s Net Worth, Parents, Relationships, Ethnicity & What She’s Doing Now

Jennifer Capriati is a name that once dominated the tennis headlines. However, Capriati was away from the sports for years until she made a return to the center stage on the final day of the 2026 women’s Australian Open in Melbourne.

The three-time Grand Slam champion made a rare public appearance at the Australian Open, stepping onto Rod Laver Arena to present the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup ahead of the women’s final between Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina. Although she came to the forefront only briefly, it turned out to be a nostalgic moment for tennis fans.

Talking to Tennis Channel, Capriati shared, “I just have so much gratitude … I’ve had 20 years to reflect on it, and it’s just great to be back. I’m honoured to be back. It’s been a journey.”

Now 49, Capriati has largely stayed away from the spotlight since quietly stepping away from professional tennis two decades ago. Back in 2004, the Australian star had to put down her rackets due to persistent wrist and shoulder injuries.

American tennis legend, Lindsay Davenport, was extremely happy to see Capriati return to the realm of sports again. She added, “Whoever wins is going to be excited not only to win, but to see her. It’s just been remarkable to see you back on the grounds and have you re-involved in tennis again”.

