Meet Samuel Lopez: All About Carlos Alcaraz’s Coach, Achievements, Career, and Personal Life

Carlos Alcaraz is standing on the brink of history in Melbourne. Playing his first-ever Australian Open final, the 22-year-old Spaniard is just one win away from becoming the youngest player to complete the career Grand Slam, an achievement that would further cement his status as the defining star of his generation. With the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup within touching distance, Alcaraz has shown not just brilliance with the racket but remarkable clarity of purpose, openly admitting that this missing piece of his Slam collection means more to him than any other title at this stage of his career.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

As the stakes rise, so does the importance of the team behind him, and one figure has become increasingly central to Alcaraz’s journey at the 2026 Australian Open: Samuel Lopez. A trusted coach and guiding presence, Lopez has been instrumental in shaping Alcaraz’s mindset, preparation, and on-court evolution during this crucial phase.

With Alcaraz declaring he would “rather win this one than the three and complete the Grand Slam and be the youngest ever to do it,” López now stands alongside him as he chases tennis immortality. So who exactly is Samuel López—the coach helping Carlos Alcaraz chase history?

ADVERTISEMENT

Who is Samuel Lopez? Meet Carlos Alcaraz’s coach

Samuel Lopez is a 55-year-old Spanish tennis coach born in Alicante, a discreet yet deeply influential figure whose journey through the sport has been built on patience, credibility, and relentless hard work. Analytical in approach and refined in emotional intelligence, Lopez is widely regarded as a ‘tennis man’ in the truest sense, someone who has grown through every layer of the profession without losing perspective.

His role as Carlos Alcaraz’s head coach at the 2026 Australian Open has brought his name into sharper focus, but within the circuit, his reputation has been decades in the making. Contrary to early assumptions, Lopez is not a stopgap solution or an appendix of the previous setup following Juan Carlos Ferrero’s split from Alcaraz. Nor is he a coach overwhelmed by working with a player many believe could become one of the greatest in tennis history.

ADVERTISEMENT

His rapport with Carlos Alcaraz in Melbourne has been hard to miss, marked by trust, humor, and a shared commitment to daily excellence. The chemistry between player and coach reflects a working environment where relaxation and responsibility coexist.

“This is a game; our lives do not depend on it, but of course, we all want to win. That’s why I like to use language that allows the player to relax,” Lopez explained to Spanish media at the Australian Open, offering insight into how Alcaraz’s growing maturity is mirrored in his interactions with the team.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Imago TENNIS AUSTRALIAN OPEN, Samuel Samu Lopez 2nd from right the head coach of Carlos Alcaraz of Spain looks on during his mens semifinal against Alexander Zverev of Germany on day 13 of the 2026 Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Friday, January 30, 2026. NO ARCHIVING MELBOURNE VICTORIA AUSTRALIA PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxAUSxNZLxPNGxFIJxVANxSOLxTGA Copyright: xJOELxCARRETTx 20260130182801894647

At his core, Samuel Lopez represents a philosophy rooted in the grassroots of the sport. Becoming Alcaraz’s head coach has not changed his outlook, only his itinerary. “The only change in my life since becoming Carlos’s head coach is that I will travel more, but I knew this was an opportunity I couldn’t miss,” he admitted, while acknowledging the respect he has earned across the tour. For Lopez, passion remains the driving force, and his journey stands as proof that reaching the elite—without shortcuts or hype—is still possible through dedication, humility, and a lifelong love for tennis.

ADVERTISEMENT

Samuel Lopez’s coaching career and highlights

While he lacks the media glare associated with high-profile coaches, Lopez has earned his current moment through experience – beginning his coaching education at the Villena academy, traveling extensively alongside Ferrero, and playing a decisive role in the careers of many tennis players. That wealth of experience has translated seamlessly into his partnership with Alcaraz.

Samuel Lopez’s coaching career is a testament to longevity, adaptability, and deep-rooted expertise in Spanish tennis. One of the defining milestones of his professional journey came in 1990, when he helped Antonio Martínez Cascales establish the Equelite Academy in Villena, Alicante—an institution that would later be rebranded as the Ferrero Academy. From its very inception, Lopez was immersed in elite player development, working closely with Cascales and becoming an integral part of Juan Carlos Ferrero’s coaching team during the former world No.1’s rise to the top of the sport.

His résumé extends well beyond Ferrero. Over the years, Lopez has coached and guided several accomplished professionals, including Guillermo García Lopez, Santiago Ventura, and Polish doubles specialist Mariusz Fyrstenberg. Perhaps most notably, he played a crucial role in Pablo Carreño Busta’s career, helping the Spaniard break into the ATP elite, reach the top 10, and later secure Olympic bronze. Lopez’s ability to tailor his methods to different playing styles and personalities has been a consistent theme throughout his career.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the international stage, Lopez’s credentials are equally impressive. He was a member of Spain’s Olympic tennis delegation at both the Sydney 2000 and London 2012 Games, experiences that further reinforced his standing within the Spanish Tennis Federation and the global circuit. These appearances underlined his trustworthiness in high-pressure environments and his capacity to contribute within elite team structures.

Now, as Carlos Alcaraz’s head coach at the 2026 Australian Open, Samuel Lopez’s career appears to have come full circle. Decades of work at the grassroots level, combined with success alongside some of Spain’s finest players, have culminated in his current role guiding a generational talent on the biggest stages in tennis.

ADVERTISEMENT

What are Lopez’s achievements as a coach?

Samuel Lopez’s coaching achievements may not be framed by personal trophies as a former player, but his impact on the modern game is undeniable. Over the years, he has played a decisive role in shaping high-level professionals, most notably Nicolás Almagro and Pablo Carreño Busta. Lopez began working with Carreño Busta in November 2015, a partnership that proved transformative. Under his guidance, Carreño captured seven ATP Tour singles titles, climbed to a career-high world No. 10 ranking, and went on to become an Olympic medalist – milestones that firmly established him among Spain’s elite players.

Lopez’s reputation within the Spanish tennis ecosystem continued to grow as he transitioned into a more prominent role with Carlos Alcaraz. He first stepped into the spotlight at the 2024 Australian Open, temporarily leading Alcaraz’s team while Juan Carlos Ferrero recovered from knee surgery.

Even before that, Lopez had already been involved in key moments of Alcaraz’s rise, including the 2022 Miami Open, where the Spaniard won his maiden ATP Masters 1000 title, and the 2023 Queen’s Club Championships, where Alcaraz claimed his first grass-court trophy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following his split with Carreño Busta in December 2024, Lopez officially joined Alcaraz’s coaching team on a permanent basis. The 2025 season became a landmark year. Sharing coaching duties with Ferrero, Lopez helped guide Alcaraz to eight ATP singles titles, including two Grand Slams and three Masters 1000 trophies, as the Spaniard reclaimed the world No. 1 ranking.

Their collective success was recognized when Lopez and Ferrero were jointly awarded the ATP Coach of the Year in 2025, a significant acknowledgment of Lopez’s growing influence at the very top of the sport. In December 2025, Ferrero and Alcaraz announced their separation, a move that thrust López into the role of interim head coach for the 2026 season. Rather than overhaul the system, López emphasized continuity and greater player involvement. “Absolutely nothing has changed. We already had everything planned,” he explained in an interview with Marca, adding that Alcaraz’s increased engagement in training has been a key evolution.

Since becoming a permanent fixture in the team, Samuel Lopez has guided Alcaraz to multiple titles, including triumphs at Queen’s Club (twice), Rotterdam, Monte Carlo, Cincinnati, and Tokyo, reinforcing his credentials as a coach capable of delivering results across all surfaces.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Tennis: Australian Open Jan 27, 2026 Melbourne, Victoria, Australia Carlos Alcaraz of Spain in action against Alex de Minaur of Australia in the quarterfinals of the mens singles at the Australian Open at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne Park. Melbourne Melbourne Park Victoria Australia, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMikexFreyx 20260127_tdc_zg6_0034

Despite lacking the glittering playing résumé of Ferrero—a former world No. 1 and Roland Garros champion – Lopez has earned unwavering support from Alcaraz himself. The six-time Grand Slam winner has repeatedly insisted that his coach “hasn’t received the recognition he deserves,” dismissing calls for a more high-profile mentor. “He hasn’t been a No. 1 player, but he is a great technician,” Alcaraz said, underlining López’s technical acumen and man-management skills.

His list of notable coaching achievements:

1x Davis Cup (Carreno Busta)

2x French Open (Alcaraz)

3x ATP Tour Masters 1000 (Alcaraz)

2x Wimbledon Championships (Alcaraz)

For Lopez, the respect of his players and peers, combined with sustained success at the highest level, stands as the most compelling measure of his achievements as a coach.

Samuel Lopez Personal Life: Family, Background, and Early Life

Samuel Lopez is known not just for his work ethic on the tour, but also for how firmly he keeps his personal life away from the public eye. Unlike many figures in modern tennis, Lopez has consciously stayed out of the spotlight, choosing to let his work speak for itself.

As of now, there is no publicly available or verified information regarding his wife or children, a reflection of his preference for privacy and balance away from the courts. Within the tennis fraternity, this discretion is often viewed as one of his defining traits – grounded, focused, and uninterested in unnecessary attention.

But with Alcaraz already convinced that Lopez is among the finest coaches in the sport, the Spaniard’s calm presence in the player box may prove just as vital as any forehand winner in Melbourne. Can Samuel Lopez guide Carlos Alcaraz to his maiden AO title, though?