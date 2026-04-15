Meet the 19-Year-Old Spaniard Whose Rapid Rise Caught Carlos Alcaraz’s Attention

One year ago, Rafael Jodar was ranked 901st in the world, plowing through Challenger tournaments in the United States while maintaining a college life at the University of Virginia. Now he is an ATP title winner, ranked among the top 60 in the world, and his name, resembling the most famous name in Spanish tennis, is adding another layer to his fame.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Jodar was born in Madrid on September 17, 2006, in a family with Baeza roots, in the Spanish province of Jaén. Since he was six years old, he has been playing at the Club de Tenis Chamartín in Madrid and was quietly making his own game at the time when the rest of the world was concentrating on other things. He is well out of that silent period.

ADVERTISEMENT

His rise has been among the most compelling tales of the 2025-26 season. He became a professional in December 2025 after winning three ATP Challenger titles. In January, he debuted at the Australian Open, having passed through qualification to make it to the second round. In February, he achieved his first ATP 500 win, defeating seventh seed Cameron Norrie 6-3, 6-2, at the Mexican Open. In April, he had already won his maiden ATP title in Marrakech. In just one calendar year, he rose from No. 901 to No. 55.

Rafael Jodar’s first ATP title

It was made official at the Grand Prix Hassan II final in Marrakech. Jodar beat Marco Trungelliti 6-3, 6-2 to win his first ATP title on clay, and the 19-year-old had no trouble describing what it felt like.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s incredible. I have no words, honestly, to describe this feeling right now. I’m super happy that I could get the title here in Marrakech. The first time for me in Marrakech and Morocco. I loved the crowd, everyone who came to support me and watch the final,” Rafael Jodar said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The title was preceded by four wins in the tournament, where he even came over 4th seed Tomas Machac in the R16. The run was constructed on more than shot-making; it was constructed on a mind that takes misfortunes in a different way than most teenagers. That attitude attracted much attention long before Marrakech.

The coaches who saw it first

The head coach of the University of Virginia, Andres Pedroso, had put a red flag on Jodar as a rare talent long before he broke the pro scene. Pedroso was first introduced to him while watching him play at the junior US Open qualifying in 2023, and even there, the impression was instant.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It didn’t look like a junior tennis player out there. It looked like a professional tennis player in terms of the way he competed. Sure, he hit the ball great, and he had size and was a really good ball striker. But what I was most impressed with was how mature of a competitor he was and what a winner he was,” Pedroso said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pedroso follows the path of maturity straight to the work ethic that Jodar and his father brought to the practice court. “He has a remarkable ability to be exposed to higher and higher levels of play and take what he learns from those matches and bring it to the practice court,” he said. “It’s a seriousness, a professionalism, a focus that they have on the practice court that I haven’t seen from a young man at that age.”

All that closeness to his father is at the center of it all. This week in Barcelona, Jodar responded succinctly and directly to the question about his team’s structure: “The team for now is just my father and me. He advises me very well. We are forming a team that I feel very comfortable with. ” It is an unusual setup at this level, but one that is clearly working.

ADVERTISEMENT

The partnership has continued outside college with Brian Rasmussen, his coach at the University of Virginia. “He’s helping me a lot, and I’m very grateful to him because he does everything for me, whatever I ask of him. We have a really good relationship, and that’s the most important thing,” Jodar said of Rasmussen.

What did Carlos Alcaraz say about the young Spanish prodigy?

The 19-year-old was first introduced to Carlos Alcaraz in close proximity in 2024 when the Madrid-born man became a part of the Spanish Davis Cup team as a sparring partner. Earlier this year, Alcaraz had a clearer understanding during a practice set in Australia.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This year in Australia I was able to play a practice set with him and witness his level. From Australia until now, what he’s achieved has been amazing,” Alcaraz said.

“Rafa is an outstanding player, if I’m honest,” he said. “I’ve been following him, and I think he’s broken into the Tour really quickly.” He added that Jodar was not just impressive on the court: “I’m really pleased for him, because you can see he’s an outstanding guy both on and off the court, with incredible values,” he added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rafa Jódar (@rafa.jodarr) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Jodar defeated Jaume Munar 6-1, 6-2 in the first round of the Barcelona Open and is up against Camilo Ugo Carabelli.

ADVERTISEMENT

Keeping the Noise Out

Rafael Jodar has quickly received the glory of an ATP title, a wild card into a 500-level event, and the full attention of the Spanish tennis media. He is adapting, but on his own terms. During his press conference this week in Barcelona, he was calm before a room full of reporters, a setting that he continues to acclimate himself to.

“I understand that players have to do these kinds of things, and in the end, I adapt to what needs to be done. I think I’ll gradually discover these types of tournaments and the things that come with them,” he said calmly.

“I don’t work with any psychologist. I believe it comes more as a result of the conversations I have with my family and my parents. That is what determines who I am,” he said. “I’m not going to change because of what I achieve or don’t achieve. In the end, I’m always going to be the same person, just as humble.”

The name is a part of those external sounds. Another Rafa from Spain, and that too from the same city of Madrid, winning on clay before his 20th birthday. Now it is a comparison that trails him. His reply to it, however, is typically simple.

“I think it’s good to have another Rafa,” he said. “It’s just something, some luck, I think.”

He is named after his father, his grandfather, and his great-grandfather; the tag is more about family history than about any tennis inheritance. And the inquiries into it are not going to end anytime soon.

What are Rafael Jordar’s current goal and thoughts on Alcaraz

Goal-setting is an issue that Jodar takes with a dose of sensible caution on the part of a teenager who has gone from 901st in the world to ATP title winner in a year. He has taken his time to revise his ambitions, as the outcomes have surpassed his expectations.

“Neither at the beginning of the season nor when I started this first year as a professional did I set a goal. I believe that just because I won an ATP title now, there’s no need to set new goals. Things will come little by little,” he said. “What I want is to keep improving in every tournament, facing new rivals, and developing across all three surfaces.”

The friendship with Alcaraz is something that he obviously treasures. Their conversations are frequent, and the attitude of the world’s No. 2 towards the game has left an impression on him. ” We get along really well. Every time he sees me, he congratulates me on the games I’m winning. I really like him, and I’m surprised by how down-to-earth he is,” Rafael Jodar said.

Nadal was his childhood hero.

There is an initial point to every story. In the case of Rafael Jodar, it was a tennis club in Madrid and a father who made the court his home.

“When I was six years old, I joined my tennis club in Madrid, called Club de Tenis Chamartín. Since that moment, I started playing tennis just with my father at the tennis club, spending hours there and training a lot. It was tough; it was hard. Many times I had to maybe go somewhere, and I couldn’t because of tennis, but in the end I enjoyed playing tennis so much since I was six years old,” Rafael Jodar said.

Growing up, there was one player whose matches he watched more than anyone else. “When I was growing up and younger, he was my idol, the person who I admired,” Jodar said of Nadal.

He has since met his idol at the Next Gen ATP Finals in Saudi Arabia in December 2025, a moment that ended one chapter and opened another.

Rafael Jodar wants to follow Jannik Sinner and not Alcaraz.

One of the intriguing details in the story of Jodar is that he is Spanish, and he trained with the Spanish Davis Cup team. He goes by the same name as Nadal. He is already close to Alcaraz. And yet, when questioned as to the personage whom he models his game on, he refers elsewhere.

“For me, Sinner is my model to follow. I think he’s a great player. He has already won two Grand Slam titles (four).”

“I like those players who not just play tennis but, like, give some show to the crowd. That’s very important. Their mentality is very good,” Jodar said.

The formula Jodar has decided to follow is the route Jannik Sinner has taken to rise to prominence, the product of system and process, a string of constant success along with constant improvement. The choice of role model speaks volumes about the state of Jannik Sinner’s mindset, especially for a 19-year-old who has already shown his ability to learn from higher-level defeats and apply those lessons instantly for improved tennis.

The following six weeks, in Barcelona and Madrid, as well as in Roland Garros, will be the most challenging period of his brief career. He comes into each of the three with nothing to lose and everything to win. The question is no longer who Rafael Jodar is for every Spanish tennis viewer, but it’s how far he can go.