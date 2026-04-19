Mexican Tennis Pioneer Who Shaped ATP Events in the Region Dies

Less than a week ago, the tennis world was left shattered by the tragic loss of 15-year-old Luigi Santarelli, a young dreamer whose life was heartbreakingly cut short by a fatal heart attack on court. Just as that grief lingers, another wave of sorrow arrives from across the globe with the passing of Alejandro Burillo Azcárraga, the visionary who helped shape ATP tennis in Mexico.

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Alejandro Burillo Azcarraga, who helped establish Mexico as a key destination in professional tennis, has passed away at the age of 74. His loss has left a deep void in the sport, especially in the region he helped transform.

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The news was officially confirmed through a heartfelt statement from Mextenis, the organization closely tied to his efforts in growing tennis across Latin America. Through its message, Mextenis highlighted his lasting influence, particularly through the Mexican Open, which became a cornerstone of the sport in the region.

“He bet on bringing it (tennis) to Acapulco, bringing it closer to the people and bringing the great international figures who marked an era,” Mextenis shared in the emotional statement.

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Born in 1951, Burillo rose to become one of the most influential figures in Mexican tennis. His work reshaped how the country was viewed on the global sporting stage.

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In 1992, he founded Mextenis. The organisation would go on to play a central role in bringing world-class tennis to Mexico. Just a year later, his vision began to take shape. Mexico City debuted on the ATP Tour in 1993, marking the start of a lasting legacy.

That milestone changed the trajectory of tennis in Latin America. It opened doors for the region to host elite-level competition regularly. Under Burillo’s leadership, the Acapulco Open grew into one of the most prestigious events on the circuit. It became a symbol of excellence and ambition.

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The tournament was initially played on clay for 20 years. It later transitioned to hard courts, adapting to the modern demands of the sport. Set along the Pacific coastline, the event developed a unique identity. It became known for its vibrant atmosphere and ability to attract top players.

Among those stars was Rafael Nadal, a four-time champion and former world No. 1. His presence highlighted the tournament’s global appeal.

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Those who worked closely with Burillo remember him as a determined and forward-thinking leader. He strongly believed in Mexico’s ability to host world-class events.

His commitment to excellence and innovation set new standards for ATP tournaments in the region. And as news of his passing spreads, condolences continue to pour in, and the tennis world mourns a true pioneer who shaped the sport in Mexico.

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Santiago Gonzalez shares condolences for the national hero after his tragic passing

Alejandro Burillo Azcarraga was not only a key figure in tennis but also a distinguished businessman. He founded Grupo Pegaso and earned deep respect across Mexico’s corporate landscape.

His roots in business were strong and influential. Alejandro was the nephew of Emilio Azcarraga Milmo, widely known as “El Tigre,” who led the powerful Grupo Televisa.

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Naturally, Burillo’s entry into the company was swift. Over time, he rose to become the second most important shareholder and executive vice president. His professional journey extended across multiple industries. He built a career in telecommunications, media, and sport, always focusing on long-term impact.

Burillo became known for identifying projects with cultural and economic significance. His investments often carried a vision that went beyond immediate returns. His influence was not limited to tennis. He also held leadership roles in football administration in Mexico, further proving his wide reach in sports.

And following his passing, tributes poured in from across the sporting world. Among them was Santiago Gonzalez, a 43-year-old veteran doubles specialist. “We are very sad with the news of Alejandro Burillo’s passing away,” said Santiago Gonzalez, the Mexican doubles star who has reached two finals in Acapulco.

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“He was a great guy, a great sports guy. First in soccer, then in tennis. He introduced Acapulco and made it one of the best tournaments in the world. We will miss him, and I wish his family all the best.”

Despite his immense business success, Burillo remained deeply connected to tennis. He played a crucial role in developing the sport within Mexico. He built strong relationships with players, governing bodies, and sponsors. These efforts helped raise the quality and global profile of tournaments in the region.

His work left a lasting imprint. Today, Mexico hosts two ATP Tour events: the ATP 500 in Acapulco Open and the ATP 250 in Los Cabos Open, both standing as part of his enduring legacy.