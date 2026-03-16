Miami Open Faces Crisis as Novak Djokovic & Other Stars Withdraw Amid Schedule Concerns

Main-draw action at the Miami Open begins March 17 at Hard Rock Stadium after qualifying wraps up. Defending champions Aryna Sabalenka and Jakub Mensik return after winning their maiden titles last year. Yet the buildup has been shaken as Novak Djokovic and other high-profile names withdraw.

Lois Boisson is the highest-ranked player from the original women’s entry list to withdraw from the Miami Open. The 22-year-old is currently ranked world No. 37. The French player also missed the BNP Paribas Open earlier this month. She has not played a professional match since September because of an injury.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Boisson’s spot in the main draw has been taken by Katie Boulter. The British player currently holds the world No. 64 ranking. Two more players also pulled out of the tournament. Oleksandra Oliynykova and Wang Yafan have both withdrawn.

ADVERTISEMENT

Their places in the draw have been filled by Oksana Selekhmeteva and Anastasia Potapova. These changes added to the growing withdrawal list in the women’s event. Several big names have also joined the list of absentees. Marketa Vondrousova, Barbora Krejcikova, Karolina Pliskova, Daria Kasatkina, and Veronika Kudermetova have also withdrawn.

Imago March 15, 2026, Miami Gardens, Florida, USA: Detail view of a tennis ball display outside the grounds on Opening Day of the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Miami Gardens USA – ZUMA 20260315_mda_v151_203 Copyright: xLorenzoxVasquezx

Krejcikova is a former world No. 2 and a two-time Grand Slam champion. Vondrousova, who won the Wimbledon Championships in 2023, is a former world No. 6. Pliskova is another notable name on the list. She is a former world No. 1 and has reached two Grand Slam finals in her career.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Kasatkina and Kudermetova have also achieved strong rankings during their careers. Kasatkina reached a career-high of No. 8, while Kudermetova climbed as high as No. 9.

On the men’s side, several ATP players have also withdrawn. Holger Rune, Tallon Griekspoor, and Jaume Munar pulled out well before the start of the tournament after missing Indian Wells. Rune and Griekspoor were expected to be among the seeded players in Miami. Their absence changed the projected seed list.

ADVERTISEMENT

Later, Novak Djokovic also withdrew from the Miami Open because of a right shoulder injury. The 38-year-old is a six-time Miami champion and reached the final last year before losing to Jakub Mensik.

Reports suggest the injury is not serious. Djokovic is expected to return during the clay-court swing. By Thursday, two more players were added to the withdrawal list. Lorenzo Sonego and Jerry Shang also pulled out of the event.

ADVERTISEMENT

The number of withdrawals has continued to grow since the start of the Sunshine Double. As a result, the Miami Open draw has been heavily reshaped before the tournament even begins.

(More to come…)