Miami Open Final Hit With Serious Weather Conditions as Jannik Sinner & Rival Forced to Wait

The Miami Open’s hosting has found one final way to delay the proceedings. The men’s final between Jannik Sinner and Jiri Lehecka has been postponed due to rain. This is a fitting conclusion for the tournament, as it started with a washout and is now ending with rain delays.

From the cancellation of qualifying rounds on March 15 to a complete washout on March 18, rain has been at the mercy of the 2026 Miami Open. Hard Rock Stadium, which is the home ground for the football team Miami Dolphins, does not have a roof that can protect the players from rain. The stadium is not cut out for tennis, has been the complaint from fans to the organizers for ages, but nothing has been done about it.

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Meanwhile, world No. 2 waits to have a chance to complete the Sunshine Double and etch his name in the history of the sport. Only seven players have managed to achieve this feat in the open era, and Sinner is on the brink to become eight.

Sinner deserves all the praise, but the 21st seed should not be overlooked. Lehecka has reached the finals with strong performances in the whole tournament, defeating notable players like the sixth seed Taylor Fritz in the R16 and booming Arthur Fils in the semifinals. This is his first final appearance at a Master 1000 tournament and will definitely not be his last.

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