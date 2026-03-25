Miami Open Star Dedicates Win Over American Star to Special Person Who “Passed Away 3 Months Ago”

Sure, advancing to the quarterfinals for the first time this season felt great for Martin Landaluce, but the journey there carried a deeper story. The Spaniard defeated Sebastian Korda 2–6, 7–6, 6–4 in the Round of 16, and why was the win special, you may ask? Well, let’s see.

After the match, all Landaluce could talk about was his late grandmother, who had passed away just three months earlier. The 20-year-old revealed that he was thinking about her during the final few minutes of the match and felt that he had to win it for her.

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“My grandma. She would’ve been 101 last week. She passed away 3 months ago. I wanted to give her the victory,” he remarked.

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Landaluce had come into the Miami Open after a series of early exits, but didn’t let the past results affect him and has now made it to the latter stages of the competition. The victory over Korda was monumental for Landaluce as it saw him achieve multiple impressive feats.

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First of all, he had failed to register a single win at the tour level in 2026 before arriving in Miami, but has now racked up four. As World No. 151, Martin Landaluce has become the lowest-ranked player to reach the quarterfinals since World No. 185 Jim Grabb in 1994. Additionally, he became the first player born in 2006 or later to reach the last eight at a Masters 1000 event.

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Reflecting on his journey at the Miami Open, Landaluce highlighted how much it means for him to just get a chance to play against such highly-ranked players:

“It means everything. I’m playing really good this week. I knew I had to do it because there are unbelievable players here since the quali. I’m super happy to be here playing with these amazing players.”

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On the other hand, this was a devastating defeat for Korda, as he had come into the match after upsetting World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz 6-3, 5-7, 6-4. He was seen as the clear favorite against Landaluce and even had a chance to seal the victory in the second set when he was on match point. However, his opponent defended with all his might and went on to clinch the tie-break against all odds in 2 hours and 27 minutes.

With all the momentum gone from his end, Korda struggled in the opening few games of the third set as Landaluce raced to a 3-0 lead. However, the American failed to get back into the match.

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Landaluce is now on a six-match winning streak in Miami, including the qualifiers. This includes impressive victories over World No. 18 Luciano Darderi and World No. 15 Karen Khachanov in his fourth and fifth matches, respectively. These performances have seen the Spaniard’s ranking move all the way up to No. 103.

Imago 2026 Miami Open Presented By Itau – Day 8 Martin Landaluce of Spain pumps his fist during a match against Sebastian Korda of the United States on Day 8 of the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on March 24, 2026. Miami Gardens FL United States PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRA Copyright: xMauricioxPaizx originalFilename:paiz-miamiope260324_npeHA.jpg

Next in line for Landaluce is a player who has advanced to the quarterfinals after upsetting one of the top contenders for the Miami Open title in the previous round.

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Martin Landaluce to face stern test against Jiri Lehecka in the Last 8

Landaluce will be up against Jiri Lehecka in the quarterfinals of the Miami Open. The latter has made it to the stage after defeating Taylor Fritz 6-4, 6-7, 6-2 in the Round of 16. Unlike Martin Landaluce, the Czech began his tournament from the Round of 64, owing to his ranking of World No. 22.

Lehecka knocked out 17-year-old Moise Kouame with a 6-2, 7-5 win in his opening match of the tournament. He then went on to defeat Ethan Quinn 6-3, 7-6 in the Round of 32. The victory over Fritz must have been a major confidence booster for the 24-year-old, and he will be all fired up for his upcoming clash against Landaluce.

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This will be the first time that the two will be meeting, so no one really knows what to expect. Both Landaluce and Lehecka have inflicted upsets to reach this stage of the competition, and their encounter is expected to be a great watch.

Will Landaluce continue his exceptional run of form in Miami, or will Lehecka bring his journey to an end? Let us know your predictions in the comments!