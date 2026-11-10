Mirra Andreeva Breaks Silence on Private Conversation With Jessica Pegula After Hot-Mic Drama at WTA Finals

Whatever was said over a live microphone in Indian Wells last week, Mirra Andreeva says it is now behind her. The Russian has revealed that Jessica Pegula apologized to her in person, and that the two can already laugh about it.

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Tennis journalist Christian Basnight asked Andreeva about the incident in the media mixed zone at the WTA Finals, after her win over Elina Svitolina on Monday. The 32-year-old American did not hesitate to clear the bad blood between the two.

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“I really appreciated that she came up to me on the same day,” Andreeva said. “I think maybe a couple of hours just went by and she, you know, she approached me.”

She chose not to share the details of their conversation, saying she would prefer to keep it between the two of them.

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“Obviously, she apologized. So yeah, there is no drama or anything behind it. Now we’re able to laugh about it. So I think that’s the most important,” Andreeva added.

Imago Tennis 2026: WTA, Tennis Damen Finals NOV 09 Nov 9, 2026 Mirra Andreeva reacts to winning her match against Elina Svitolina during day two of the FAGE WTA Finals at Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, CA USA Mandatory Credit: Charles Baus-Cal Media Credit Image: Charles Baus/Cal Sport Media Indian Wells Ca USA EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xCalxSportxMediax ZUMA-20261109_zma_c04_043.jpg CharlesxBausx csmphotothree549650

In a clip from Sky Sports’ coverage, Madison Keys, working as an analyst at the event, greets Andreeva with a smiling “Hi diva” and a hug. The word that started the row has now become a running joke, which should help end a story that has been setting up for the past few days.

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The controversy began last Wednesday. Pegula and Andreeva had shared a practice session at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden, and the WTA was livestreaming it on its official channels. Afterwards, microphones meant to capture ambient court sound picked up Pegula speaking privately with her coach, Mark Knowles.

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The 32-year-old described Andreeva as “a bit of a diva” who “needs to be humbled,” and said she had “lost a bit of respect” for Andreeva’s coach, Conchita Martinez. Pegula appeared to be frustrated by how the session had been handled, but she also praised the 19-year-old’s game, saying “she’s got the perfect serve.” The footage has been taken down, but not before it circulated online.

Andreeva had already made light of it on Instagram, posting a photo of the pair from the WTA Finals photoshoot captioned “DIVAS.” Pegula’s “Divas in Chanel” reply revealed the joke had landed on both sides.

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The WTA moved quickly to take the blame. The tour said it “takes full responsibility for failing to inform our players and their teams” that the microphones were active, apologized, and confirmed that future practice livestreams would have no audio.

Pegula’s representative said she had no idea she could be heard and had apologized directly to those involved. Andreeva’s comments on Monday were the first public confirmation from either player that the apology had reached her. The larger issue was reignited: cameras and microphones follow players everywhere, taking their right to privacy from them.

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A week of privacy concerns at the WTA Finals

This was not the first time this year that players felt exposed. At the Australian Open in February, behind-the-scenes cameras broadcast Coco Gauff smashing her racket in an area she believed was private, after her loss to Svitolina. Gauff said moments like that “don’t need to broadcast,” and pointed out that the same thing had happened to Aryna Sabalenka after a US Open final. Pegula, who has long been a member of the WTA Player Council, had herself just complained that cameras were in “every single hallway.”

Imago MASON, OHIO – AUGUST 15: Jessica Pegula of United States is seen during day five of the Cincinnati Open at the Lindner Family Tennis Center on August 15, 2026 in Mason, Ohio. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxBRAxMEX Copyright: xShainaxBenhiyoun/SPPx Sportspressphoto_SPR207735

The WTA Finals is run by the WTA itself, so there was no outside organizer to share responsibility. WTA chair Valerie Camillo addressed the issue at media day on Friday, and Pegula opened her own press appearance with a joke about it, a sign that she was ready to move on as well.

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On court, the two players are heading in different directions. Andreeva made a dream start to her WTA Finals debut, beating Svitolina 6-4, 6-0 in 70 minutes. It was her 51st win of the season, and only her second over a top-10 opponent, her first since April.

“I haven’t had a lot of top 10 wins this season. And to have one finally, it feels super, super nice,” Andreeva said in the mixed zone to Christian. “I feel like the less I think, the better it is.”

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That clear head will be needed again quickly on Wednesday, as she faces two-time WTA finalist Aryna Sabalenka in the next round. The winner will secure their spot in the last four.

Pegula’s week started with a loss. Gauff beat her 6-4, 6-7(5), 6-2 in two hours and 39 minutes on Sunday, and Pegula now meets Marta Kostyuk in her second group match.