Mirra Andreeva Channels Her Carlos Alcaraz Fandom With On-Court “Magic”

When Mirra Andreeva defeated Linda Noskova in the R32 in Rome last year, the win felt special for more reasons than one. As she headed back to the locker room, she got a chance to spend time with none other than Carlos Alcaraz. Andreeva was with her coach, Conchita Martinez, when the Spaniard walked in with his team.

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The Spaniard, then ranked World No. 3, had clearly been following the 18-year-old’s rise and made it a point to congratulate the Russian. Andreeva later looked back on the moment with admiration.

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Now, a year later, Mirra Andreeva turns to Carlos Alcaraz once again, this time for a rather interesting reason.

A recent image of Mirra Andreeva from the Linz Open has gone viral across social media, quickly catching the attention of tennis fans. The image captures Mirra Andreeva searching through her bag during the first set at 1-0 against Elena-Gabriela Ruse, a routine moment that unexpectedly became a talking point.

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Outside her bag, fans spotted a sunscreen bottle attached to a chain, carrying the intriguing label, “Magic Alcaraz”. That small detail was enough to spark curiosity, especially given Andreeva’s well-known admiration for Carlos Alcaraz.

For context, “Magic Alcaraz” refers to ISDIN FusionWater MAGIC by Alcaraz, a sunscreen developed as part of a broader campaign. ISDIN, in collaboration with the creative agency GUT Madrid, introduced Magic: ‘The Alcaraz Formula,’ a global initiative aimed at promoting sun protection in sports.

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The campaign encourages athletes at all levels to protect themselves from the sun, enjoy outdoor activity, and reduce the risk of skin cancer. Last year, the platform was rolled out through installations across the United States, Latin America, and Spain, along with extensive promotion on digital channels.

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Fusion Water MAGIC by Alcaraz is positioned as more than just another sunscreen, as it is described as the only sun protection product in the world created in collaboration with Carlos Alcaraz and tailored for real sporting demands.

Through Magic: ‘The Alcaraz Formula,’ ISDIN continues to emphasize the importance of sun protection in preventing skin cancer among athletes.

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And perhaps, Andreeva’s admiration for Alcaraz has been evident for some time, extending beyond simple fandom into her own approach to the sport. She has openly admitted to drawing inspiration from his training methods, including an exercise she observed him perform with his fitness coach, Juanjo Moreno.

“He has some nice exercises. We actually stole one already with Conchita with juggling the balls. He does this one where he’s juggling three balls and his fitness trainer catches them. We stole that one, but so far that’s the only one so far!” Andreeva said with a smile last year.

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That influence is not limited to training sessions, as it also reflects in her on-court development, where she continues to adopt techniques that Alcaraz has already mastered.

Mirra Andreeva reveals the shot she’d steal from Carlos Alcaraz

Ahead of the 2025 Madrid Open, Mirra Andreeva was asked during a press conference which shot she would like to take from another player’s game. Instead of limiting herself to the WTA Tour, she turned her attention to the ATP circuit and chose qualities from Carlos Alcaraz.

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“Can I choose from the men’s circuit?” questioned Andreeva, before elaborating on her preferences. “In that case, I would go for the physical abilities of Carlos Alcaraz.”

She later expanded on her admiration for Alcaraz’s touch and creativity, particularly around the net.

“I would like to have his [Alcaraz] skill for drop shots. In fact, I try to do it by watching his matches on TV and then trying to imitate him in my own games. When I was younger, I used to hit drop shots; it’s a very effective weapon, but it depends a lot on the feel you have with the ball on that day.”

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The drop shot, in particular, has become one of Alcaraz’s signature weapons, often catching opponents off guard with precision and disguise. Interestingly, when asked recently whether Jannik Sinner might be copying his drop shots, Alcaraz responded with humor.

“Probably in the practice to become a really good player to make a drop shot, I don’t know if he’s been watching any videos of me. I don’t know,” he said with a smile.

As things stand, both Alcaraz and Andreeva are preparing for major clay-court finals scheduled today. The Spaniard is set to face Jannik Sinner in the Monte-Carlo Masters final, while Andreeva will take on Anastasia Potapova in the Linz final. With both players chasing titles, the spotlight now shifts to whether Andreeva can channel some of that Alcaraz-inspired magic.