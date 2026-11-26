When Jessica Pegula‘s comments about Mirra Andreeva being a ‘diva’ were caught on a hot mic during a practice session at the WTA Finals, there was speculation about whether that would cause a rift between the two players. However, calmer heads prevailed, and both players talked it over amongst themselves, resolving any awkwardness. That did not stop the Russian teenager from embracing the tag of a ‘diva’ and running through the field at the year-ending event to win the title. The 19-year-old spoke about the comments being about added motivation, while bluntly assessing her career credentials so far.

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“We are not upset with each other, nothing like that,” said Andreeva in an interview with The Times. “I’m glad we can simply laugh about the situation, but it also gave me extra motivation to prove to people that it wasn’t really the case. I tried to be even better and more professional, a better person both on and off the court. I don’t think staying modest will be a problem, because to truly be a diva, you have to win, I don’t know, at least five Grand Slam titles. Only then can you talk about it. I haven’t achieved enough yet to try to brag about it.”

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The whole incident started when Pegula was not impressed by Andreeva’s on-court behavior towards her own team while she was having a pre-tournament practice session with the American player. The veteran Pegula was critical of Andreeva’s shenanigans, even questioning the coaching role of Conchita Martinez, who was heading the Russians’ team.

Andreeva was not far off the mark while talking about added motivation at the WTA Finals. Having qualified for the event for the first time, the Russian did not drop a single set as she beat the likes of Aryna Sabalenka, Diana Shnaider, Elina Svitolina, and Jessica Pegula to reach the final, where she beat Svitolina once more to clinch the title. With the event being relocated to Indian Wells for this edition, such a performance was not completely out of the blue for the Russian, who had won the WTA 1000 title at Indian Wells in 2025.

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Speaking about having a benchmark of five Majors shows the high standards Andreeva holds for herself, given that only 12 women have won five or more Majors in the Open Era. She has always had a no-nonsense approach to the game, which was at the heart of her decision to hire Martinez as her coach in the first place, as the Spaniard was not hesitant to give her an unvarnished opinion of her game on the court.

While Andreeva spoke in her Times interview about making an extra effort to be professional during the WTA Finals, the Russian youngster has also spoken in previous interviews about trying to manage her emotions better. Speaking on Andy Roddick’s podcast back in July, the World No.2 spoke about how on-court results affected her mood and how she was attempting to regulate that.

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“I would say overall I’m an emotional person,” said Andreeva on the podcast. “If I win, I get super excited, very happy. If I have a good mood, you know, I would just dance around, annoy my team, you know, poke everyone around. If I have a bad mood, I’m not talking. I smash the balls, I hit my rackets, I hit myself, you know. I try to kind of, I don’t know, obviously get away from that and, you know, fix it, improve, change, work on it, all that stuff. But obviously sometimes it’s just not very easy. But I’m still trying to improve and work on it.”

Andreeva was not far from the truth when she spoke about how her victories and losses affected her overall demeanor, something which was quite evident in the 2026 season.

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Mirra Andreeva Had Her Ups and Downs in 2026

Andreeva’s biggest win of the season came at the French Open, where the Russian won her maiden Major title. The Russian was all smiles after the win, even taking on the role of a journalist during Conchita Martinez’s press conference, asking the Spaniard some questions, which made for a hilarious exchange.

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The smiles at Roland Garros had just been preceded by a despondent Andreeva, during the Russian’s runner-up finish at the Madrid Open. She was visibly frustrated in her matches, breaking down in tears on court and even making self-deprecating comments about her own game, especially during her match against Anna Bondar. Not to mention, the Russian also had another show of frustration during her US Open match against Coco Gauff, where she could not win despite having match points.

Despite all the turmoil, Andreeva finished the season as the World No.2 and is expected to hit the ground running in the new season. Given the Russian’s lofty aims, the rest of the field will surely be on notice in 2027.