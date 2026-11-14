Mirra Andreeva Makes a Special Appeal to Fans Before WTA Finals Semifinal Against Jessica Pegula

Mirra Andreeva knows the Indian Wells crowd is unlikely to be on her side against an American on Saturday. So rather than wish for the impossible, she made a cheeky bargain with the fans instead.

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Speaking after sealing her place in the WTA Finals semifinals, the 19-year-old turned to the stands with a request about her last-four clash against Jessica Pegula.

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“One thing I know for sure, it’s not gonna be an easy match,” Andreeva said. “Guys, I know it’s probably gonna be like 80/20. But if you could do like 60/40 tomorrow, that would be great.”

Pegula is the home favourite in California, and Andreeva is bracing for a partisan arena. It was a disarming way to acknowledge the obvious without sounding like she was complaining about it. However, the reporter gave her the confidence that the Indian Wells crowd cheers for the player who plays the best, and hence she has nothing to worry about.

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The two players arrive at their first meeting with an awkward subplot already in place. Last week, Pegula was caught on a hot microphone describing Andreeva as “a bit of a diva” during a shared practice session that the WTA was livestreaming. Pegula apologized to the teenager in person within hours, and Andreeva has repeatedly played down any drama, saying the pair can laugh about it.

Imago Tennis 2026: WTA, Tennis Damen Finals NOV 09 Nov 9, 2026 Mirra Andreeva reacts to winning her match against Elina Svitolina during day two of the FAGE WTA Finals at Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, CA USA Mandatory Credit: Charles Baus-Cal Media Credit Image: Charles Baus/Cal Sport Media Indian Wells Ca USA EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xCalxSportxMediax ZUMA-20261109_zma_c04_043.jpg CharlesxBausx csmphotothree549650

Even so, the incident turned a routine semifinal into one of the most talked-about matches of the week, and Pegula herself admitted it was “the match people wanted.”

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The 19-year-old Russian topped Group 2 with a perfect 3-0 record, dropping remarkably few games on the way. She opened with a 6-4, 6-0 demolition of Elina Svitolina, then repeated the exact scoreline against former world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, winning 11 games in a row in that match.

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She closed the round robin with a 6-2, 6-1 win over Diana Shnaider, who was in the field as an alternate in place of Karolina Muchova – withdrew because gastrointestinal illness. In three matches, the teenager lost just 11 games, the kind of form that makes her a genuine threat to win the biggest title of her career.

A first meeting with plenty riding on it

For all the history between the two off the court, they have never actually played a competitive match. Saturday will be the first tour-level meeting between Andreeva and Pegula, which adds a layer of uncertainty to an already charged occasion.

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Imago Jessica Pegula of the United States greets spectators after the group stage match against Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine at the WTA, Tennis Damen Finals in Indian Wells, California, the United States, on Nov. 10 (Image Credit – IMAGO)

“It’s not every day you play someone that you’ve never played before,” Pegula said, aware that neither she nor her opponent has a book on the other from past battles.

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The American arrives in the semifinals having taken the hard road. Pegula lost her opening group match to Coco Gauff, then had to win her final two to go through. The decisive one was a nerve-shredding 7-6(2), 4-6, 7-5 victory over group winner Linda Noskova, in which the 32-year-old saved a match point while trailing 5-4 in the deciding set before serving her way to the win.

She fired a career-high 16 aces and became the first player since Simona Halep in 2019 to reach the WTA Finals semifinals after saving a match point. That result also knocked Gauff out of the tournament on a sets countback.

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This is Pegula’s third WTA Finals semifinal, after 2023 and 2025, and the first she has reached having lost her opening match. For Andreeva, it is a maiden appearance at this stage of the season-ending event, which she qualified for as the youngest player in the field. The winner will move into Sunday’s final, facing either Svitolina or Noskova for the ultimate showdown.

Circumstances have created the buzz for the matchup. Which “Diva” will prove decisive to clinch their maiden WTA Finals title?