Mirra Andreeva Makes Feelings Clear on Her Sudden Berlin Exit Ahead of Wimbledon

Mirra Andreeva‘s dominant French Open run has forced her to skip Berlin. Andreeva had an incredible campaign at the French Open and ended up clinching her first-ever Grand Slam title. The Russian dropped just one set in the seven matches she played and was dominant throughout the tournament. However, it appears that fatigue has taken its toll on the 19-year-old, and she still needs rest to fully recover. As a result, Andreeva has now delayed her return to the grass courts and has decided to withdraw from the Berlin Open.

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“My team and I have decided to take more time to rest, recover, and better prepare for grass. I’ll miss the time in Berlin. Hope to be back next year,” she said in a statement.

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This sudden exit mirrors her previous withdrawal from the tournament in 2024. Andreeva had decided not to play in Berlin after her grueling run to the semis at Roland Garros. However, she had played the Bad Homburg Open as part of her preparation for the SW19.

The clay swing proved to be quite long and tiring for Andreeva. She participated in a total of five tournaments, playing 25 singles matches. Not to mention that she also played 10 doubles matches alongside Diana Shnaider and even won the title at the Italian Open. The 19-year-old also won the singles title at the Linz Open, making it three singles trophies for the season so far.

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In 2026, Andreeva has played more total matches (45) than many of her peers in the top 10. Aryna Sabalenka, the current world #1, has played in 35 matches, Elena Rybakina in 39 matches, Coco Gauff in 36, and Iga Swiatek in 31. That load, especially on a 19-year-old, is very significant.

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Mirra Andreeva’s withdrawal from the Berlin Open means that the only WTA 500 event that she can play before Wimbledon is the Bad Homburg Open. She had participated in the tournament last year and had reached the quarterfinals before eventually being eliminated by Linda Noskova. But it won’t be a surprise if the Russian doesn’t participate in any competition before the SW19 this season.

This is a developing story.