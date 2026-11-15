Mirra Andreeva Matches Serena Williams & Chris Evert With Landmark WTA Finals Win Over Elina Svitolina

Mirra Andreeva began her WTA Finals campaign against Elina Svitolina, and she ended it against the same opponent. The 19-year-old walked into Indian Wells and never dropped a set the whole week, and maintained that through the finish. On Sunday, she beat Svitolina 7-5, 6-3 to win her maiden WTA Finals title, becoming the youngest champion in 22 years, since Maria Sharapova lifted the trophy at 17 in 2004.

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Andreeva became only the third player in the event’s history to win the tournament without dropping a set on her debut, following Chris Evert in 1972 and Serena Williams in 2001. It was a show of complete command from the teenager, which even included bagels against her Ukrainian opponent in their earlier tie during the group stage and against former world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka.

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The Russian edged a tight opening set, breaking Svitolina at 5-5 before serving it out 7-5 after 55 minutes. She struck early in the second, and although Svitolina levelled at 1-1, Andreeva seized back control, reeling off five points from 0-40 down to break for 3-2 before closing it out. With an improved second serve, she wrapped up the decider quickly and sealed the deal in one hour and 48 minutes.

The teenager had already climbed to a career-high world No. 2 during the week, overtaking Aryna Sabalenka, and this only strengthens her standing behind leader Elena Rybakina. Andreeva began the year ranked ninth, now ends it as a Roland Garros champion, a WTA Finals champion and the second-best player in the world, with the summit firmly in her sights.