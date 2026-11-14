Mirra Andreeva Moves Ahead of Aryna Sabalenka And Puts Elena Rybakina Under Pressure

Mirra Andreeva has a new addition to her resume and got it before even making it to the WTA Finals semifinals. The 19-year-old is now the world No. 2, having climbed above Aryna Sabalenka in the rankings, and she has the player above her firmly in her sights.

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The move became official once Sabalenka was knocked out of the season-ending event. Andreeva arrived in Indian Wells at No. 3, sitting 179 points behind Sabalenka. Then came a result that turned the tables.

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In their round-robin meeting on Wednesday, Andreeva trailed 1-4 in the opening set before reeling off 11 games in a row to win 6-4, 6-0. Her two group-stage wins, each worth 200 points, catapulted her to 6,706 in the live rankings, 21 points ahead of Sabalenka with 6,685. With Sabalenka out of the tournament and with no way to generate any more points, Andreeva’s lead is secure. She will be confirmed as world No. 2 when the rankings next update on Monday.

The 19-year-old Russian has won 53 matches in 2026, more than any other player on the WTA Tour, and that even includes her first major title at Roland Garros in June. She also lifted trophies in Adelaide and Linz and won a WTA 1000 doubles title in Rome alongside Diana Shnaider. The growth has been rapid, even for the standards of a prodigy.

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Imago October 11, 2026, Beijing, China: Mirra Andreeva seen in action against Qinwen Zheng of China not in view during the women s singles final match on day eleven of China Open at the National Tennis Center. Qinwen Zheng defeated Mirra Andreeva 7-5, 6-4 Beijing China – ZUMAs197 20261011_aaa_s197_1005 Copyright: xPolyxFeix

Andreeva ended 2023 at No. 46, eased into the top 10 in early 2025, and finished the year at No. 9. Growth usually slows after reaching the top 10, and movement is gradual, but not for the Russian. She entered the year ranked ninth, while Sabalenka was on top and Rybakina was fifth.

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Eleven months on, that order has been turned on its head. Andreeva is second, Rybakina has climbed to first, and Sabalenka has fallen to third. The youngest player in the field now stands within range of the summit.

Where Andreeva’s climb leaves Sabalenka and Rybakina?

Not long ago, Aryna Sabalenka was the dominant force at the top of the rankings. She spent 99 consecutive weeks as world No. 1 before losing the position to Elena Rybakina following the US Open final, the sixth-longest streak in WTA history. Now she has slipped another place, overtaken by a teenager, and finds herself at No. 3. It’s a shock for a player who was the year-end No. 1 in 2024 and 2025.

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Her slump continued at the Indian Wells. The 28-year-old opened with a 7-6(2), 7-5 win over Karolina Muchova, but it unravelled from there. The loss to Andreeva was a collapse, as she led 2-0 and then won just four more games. In her final group match, she again let leads slip against Svitolina, going down 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 to finish bottom of the three qualifiers who won a match.

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Imago WTA, Tennis Damen Masters 1000 National Bank Open Toronto 2026 – Round of 16 – Day 8 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus reacts during the Womens Singles round of 16 match against Yekaterina Aleksandrova of Russia on day 8 of the WTA Masters 1000 National Bank Open at Sobeys Stadium on August 8, 2026, in Toronto, Canada. Photo by Leonardo Ramirez / Eyepix Group Copyright: xLeonardoxRamirezx/xEyepixxGroupx LR_08082026_09452

Twice she had a lead, and twice she lost it, and that has been her story in the second half of the season. She has not won a title since Miami in March, and she recently announced big changes in her team for the 2027 season.

The world No. 1, Rybakina, can also feel the pressure Andreeva is putting with her loud performances. Kazakh is not even in Indian Wells to defend her position, having withdrawn from the WTA Finals before it began with a viral illness, so she has added nothing to her total this week.

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The route to No. 1 is clear for the 2026 French Open champion- it goes through Melbourne. Rybakina is the reigning Australian Open champion, having defeated Sabalenka in the finals, which means she will be defending 2000 ranking points at the 2027 edition. Whereas Andreeva had just reached the fourth round in 2026, which earned her 130 points, she has almost nothing to lose. That one event alone opens up 1900 points in favor of the Russian.

If Rybakina fails to go deep in Melbourne while Andreeva makes another strong run, the teenager could leapfrog her to the top of the rankings as early as the first month of the new season.

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The gap between the top two is now at arm’s length – 1393 points, which is why the surge by Andreeva is such a big deal. She’s not just gathering good wins, she’s reshaping the women’s tennis landscape as she goes.

Whatever happens in the rest of the WTA Finals, the 19-year-old has already changed the conversation. The teenager who once looked like the future has become the present, and the players she has passed are the ones with something to prove.