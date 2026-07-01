Mirra Andreeva Recreates Chris Evert’s Iconic Bracelet Moment Before Wimbledon Heartbreak

Even in the middle of a hard-fought second-round clash with Barbora Krejcikova, Mirra Andreeva didn’t lose sight of the accessories on her wrist. In quite a comic turn of events, the Russian teenager stopped the play to retrieve her wrist bracelet, which had snapped off her hand, during the deciding third set of the match, which actually recreated an iconic scene from the sport.

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The incident occurred during the third set of the match with Krejcikova serving at 1-1. At one point, the Russian hit a ferocious forehand, and her bracelet just snapped off, with the beads of her myrrh bracelet flying across the pristine grass of Center Court.

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The Russian immediately stopped the play and attempted to pick up the beads from her bracelet, and made sure to remove them from the playing area, with the ball boys promptly coming to her assistance. Even the chair umpire, who usually comes onto the court in case of player injuries, came onto the court to assist the 19-year-old.

Andreeva’s bracelet mishap inevitably drew comparisons to Chris Evert’s famous incident at the 1978 US Open. In Evert’s case, it was a diamond-and-gold bracelet that snapped off during a match, prompting her to stop play until it was found. That memorable moment is widely credited with giving rise to the term “tennis bracelet.”

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Unlike Evert, Mirra Andreeva has been wearing colorful friendship bracelets since last season. Earlier this year at Wimbledon, she shared a light-hearted moment with Martina Navratilova on the Tennis Channel desk, gifting the nine-time Wimbledon champion one of her bracelets in exchange for a few grass-court tips. Off the court, Andreeva is also associated with Rolex and is often seen wearing the brand’s luxury watches after her matches.



However, even though she might have gotten back her bracelet pieces, the 2026 French Open champion could not continue her Wimbledon campaign, crashing out in the second round despite the Russian player showing tremendous fight.

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Mirra Andreeva’s Wimbledon Campaign Comes to an End Despite Saving Match Points

Entering Wimbledon as a Grand Slam champion, expectations were sky high for Andreeva. However, against Krejcikova, the Russian had a slow start, going down 1-3 in the opening set. But she went on to win five games in a row to close it out 6-4.

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The second set unfolded in a similar fashion. Krejcikova seized control early, opening up a 3-1 lead before serving for the set at 5-3. But Mirra Andreeva responded like a champion, breaking back to level the score at 5-5. Krejcikova, however, regained her composure at the crucial moment, winning the final two games to take the set 7-5.

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The Czech star then ramped up her aggressive play on the baseline, while also using slices to disrupt Andreeva’s flow, which saw the Czech player secure a break in the sixth game and, at 5-3, had three match points on her own serve. However, Andreeva refused to give up, saving seven match points, and then securing the break on the fifth break point.

Such a game could have derailed any player, but Krejcikova was not to be denied, breaking back in the very next game and causing a massive upset on Day 3 of the Championships. She will now face her compatriot, Nikola Bartunkova, in the third round, hoping to have another deep Slam run.