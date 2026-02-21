Mirra Andreeva Reveals Why Novak Djokovic Is Her Ultimate Benchmark

Despite her recent failure in the Dubai Tennis Championships, the 18-year-old Russian star Mirra Andreeva has managed to put herself on the discussion table for various reasons. Indeed, her performance hasn’t been up to the mark in the last three tournaments, but we must not forget that Andreeva has already won a title this season. Her incredible rise has often drawn comparisons with several superstars. But as per Andreeva, the 24x Grand Slam champion remains the standard she wants to measure her career against.

Just a few days ago, during an interview with Championnat, Andreeva opened up about her idols, revealing that she identified most with Novak Djokovic for his relentless discipline: “I admire Novak for his aura, his ability to overcome difficulties, his discipline, and his adaptability to any situation. Even during the Nadal and Federer era, I identified more with Novak. I identify with him because I had a strong sense of discipline, the ability to find solutions, and to rise to every challenge.”

For Andreeva, it isn’t just the trophies; it’s the survival instinct. The Serbian’s resilience in hostile environments and tough moments mirrors the mentality she wants to build as she grows on tour. And this isn’t something new… in fact, her admiration dates back years.

At just 16 during the French Open, Andreeva openly set massive ambitions inspired by Djokovic’s achievements: “The dream. I know that Djokovic, he did 22 Grand Slams or 23, so I want to go until 25, if it will be possible… For now, my goal is to win match by match.”

She even recalled their first encounter near the Court Suzanne Lenglen: “He was going to the locker room, and he was singing a song… he was so relaxed. That’s the memory.”

Then a year later, in 2024, during a win over Varvara Gracheva, Andreeva revealed she used a mindset straight out of Djokovic’s playbook: “When people cheer super hard against me, I just imagine they scream my name.”

That echoes Djokovic’s famous Wimbledon 2019 final mentality against Roger Federer: “When the crowd is chanting ‘Roger,’ I hear ‘Novak’… I try to convince myself that it’s like that.”

He would go on to win the longest Wimbledon final ever, a psychological battle as much as a tennis one.

In Dubai, Mirra Andreeva’s frustration briefly spilled over as she repeatedly hit herself after being broken in the deciding set. The reaction worried fans, but it also highlighted a phase nearly every champion goes through. Djokovic himself faced emotional and physical struggles early in his career around 2005-06, battling breathing issues, fitness concerns, and visible distress during matches before evolving into the sport’s toughest competitor mentally.

The connection is striking: early emotional volatility followed by elite composure. Andreeva isn’t hiding from that comparison; she’s embracing it.

A closer look at Mirra Andreeva and Novak Djokovic’s similar emotional breakdowns

Tennis greatness is often defined by control of the racket, the rally, and the mind. But even the sport’s biggest names have had moments where emotions spill over. Mirra Andreeva’s recent breakdown in Dubai has reignited conversations about temperament and drawn inevitable comparisons to her idol, Novak Djokovic.

Andreeva started her quarterfinal clash against Amanda Anisimova in commanding fashion, taking the opening set 6-2. But momentum shifted quickly. Anisimova claimed the second 7-5, forcing a decider. At 3-3 in the third set, Andreeva was broken, and the emotional dam burst. In visible frustration, the 18-year-old repeatedly hit herself on the body. She eventually fell 6-2, 5-7, 6(4)-7, ending her hopes of defending the Dubai crown. Anisimova, rather than criticizing, empathized:

“It was such a tough battle… Seeing Mirra down like that, it’s understandable… I feel like we both won on the court today.”

Earlier in 2025 at the Indian Wells Open, Andreeva stunned world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka to lift her second straight WTA title. But the win wasn’t drama-free. During the match, she was caught launching a ball into the stands after losing her temper. Former Grand Slam champion Rennae Stubbs criticized the act on her podcast, calling the behavior “brat-like” and suggesting stricter punishment.

Yet Andreeva has openly acknowledged her emotional battles. She revealed she began working with a sports psychologist to better manage her anger – similar to how Iga Swiatek has credited mental training as key to her success: “I have some new tips… how to work with my anger inside, what to do when I don’t feel great, how to maintain my level when I feel great.”

But how has Novak Djokovic’s emotional history been a mirror image of Andreeva’s? While Djokovic is now celebrated for mental steel, his career has featured several emotional flashpoints. 2016 Shanghai Masters: After losing to Roberto Bautista Agut, Djokovic smashed his racket and tore his shirt in frustration. 2020 Italian Open: During a win over Dominik Koepfer, he broke his racket mid-match, later admitting: “It’s not the first nor the last racket that I’ll break… I don’t encourage that – definitely.”

2020 US Open: Djokovic was defaulted after unintentionally hitting a line judge with a ball in anger.

Even at the 2025 Geneva Open, despite winning against Matteo Arnaldi, he smashed his racket after an early second-set break and received a code violation. Djokovic has repeatedly acknowledged his imperfections: “Of course I’m not perfect, and I’m doing my best.”

The parallels are hard to ignore. Both Mirra Andreeva and Novak Djokovic showed flashes of emotional volatility as teenagers and young pros. Both experienced public scrutiny. And both spoke openly about using those moments as stepping stones rather than setbacks.

Djokovic’s early struggles in 2005–06 – battling fitness issues and visible frustration – eventually gave way to one of the strongest mental resumes in tennis history. Andreeva, at 18, is still navigating that journey.