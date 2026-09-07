Mirra Andreeva Rushes Across Court in Worrying Moment as US Open Rival Collapses in Tears

Most matches are remembered for the adrenaline, and then there are some for fair play. But the fourth round of the US Open, between Mirra Andreeva and Anastasia Potapova, delivered both.

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Battling through more than two hours in the match, Potapova crumpled on the court chasing down a forehand by Andreeva. As she suddenly fell, she clutched her left leg, indicating a knee injury. Andreeva didn’t wait for a signal from an umpire or a trainer as she hurried across the net to her opponent’s side within seconds.

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“A moment of class. Andreeva helps Potapova back to her bench after a tough fall,” US Open Tennis wrote on X, capturing a scene that had little to do with the scoreline.

Andreeva helped Potapova up as she limped and called for ice herself to get the medical team moving. Potapova eventually returned with her knee heavily strapped.

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The 5-7, 6-4, 6-3 finish sent Andreeva into her first US Open quarterfinal, but neither player seemed interested in celebrating it the scores. The two shared a long embrace afterward that said more than the final score did.

“Nastya, she’s my good friend,” Andreeva said in her on-court interview. “Seeing what a battle we had, and seeing in the last game her fall like this, it’s not easy… I’m sure that she’s going to come back even stronger because she’s a warrior. I think she’s even a better fighter than me.”

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That instinct to check on a friend before checking the scoreboard tracks with how often these two have ended up on opposite sides of the net.

This marks the fourth time in five meetings Andreeva has gotten the better of Potapova. The only loss on that record dates back to 2022, in Monastir, when a 15-year-old Andreeva was making her very first appearance in a WTA main draw as a wildcard entry.

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Sky Sports commentator Jonathan Overend put words to what everyone watching seemed to be thinking in real time. As the teenager crossed the court to help her rival off the ground, it was, in his words, a “good sporting gesture from Mirra Andreeva.”

The match itself still had to finish. Barely able to put weight on her leg, Potapova dropped the final three points and walked toward the net in tears.

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A fifth Grand Slam quarterfinal in her last three majors now awaits Andreeva, adding to the Roland Garros title she already claimed this year. Next up is the winner between Coco Gauff and Iva Jovic, with a third career Slam semifinal on the line.

Sunday, though, wasn’t about rankings or milestones. Not for those few minutes, anyway.