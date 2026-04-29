Mirra Andreeva’s QF Match Briefly Paused Due to Medical Emergency in Stands at Madrid Open

A worrying pattern is creeping into tennis, where play is increasingly interrupted by medical emergencies in the stands, jolting both players and spectators alike. At the Miami Open last month, the clash between Coco Gauff and Sorana Cirstea was halted in the third set when the umpire noticed a fan had “passed out,” with the delayed medical response even unsettling Gauff. The distress resurfaced in Madrid, where Mirra Andreeva saw her quarterfinal abruptly paused by another alarming crowd emergency.

Mirra Andreeva’s quarter-final clash with Leylah Fernandez took an unexpected turn during a tense second set in Madrid. The interruption came with Andreeva serving at 3-4 in the second set. At 15-0 on her serve, the chair umpire suddenly stopped play. His attention had shifted away from the court and toward the stands. Fans began whistling loudly to draw attention to a troubling situation. It became clear that something serious had happened off the court.

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The umpire, Nikola Srecec, quickly acted after noticing that someone had “fallen” in the stands. He immediately called for medical assistance. “We have a situation in the stands, a person fell down, maybe some medical condition there. We have a situation in the stands with a spectator. I think they fell down,” the umpire Srecec said over his walkie-talkie.

Both Andreeva and Fernandez remained near the baseline, waiting calmly as the situation unfolded. Fernandez tried to stay loose by shadow swinging while keeping an eye on the delay.

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Reuters Tennis – French Open – Roland Garros, Paris, France – June 5, 2024 Russia’s Mirra Andreeva during her quarter final match against Belarus’ Aryna Sabalenka REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

“Someone needing some medical attention in the stands, so there will be a slight delay here. May well be that the umpire calls the players back to the chairs,” commentator Jonathan Overend told viewers. “Well noticed by the umpire,” Naomi Broady added, acknowledging the official’s quick response to the incident.

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Andreeva’s team stood up from their seats, visibly concerned as they looked toward the stands. Meanwhile, the umpire continued scanning the crowd, waiting for medical staff to arrive.

As uncertainty lingered, both players approached the umpire’s chair to get clarity. A supervisor soon joined the scene, indicating the seriousness of the situation. “We are pausing just to see if everything is right. We pause the match, so if you want, you can talk to the coach,” umpire Nikola Srecec told them.

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“They’re going to check on if she’s okay or not, and then they’ll see. Should be quick now.” After a few minutes, play finally resumed. Andreeva regained her focus quickly and held serve to level the score at 4-4.

The match then intensified as both players pushed each other. Andreeva won three consecutive games, showing resilience after the interruption. At 5-5, she created four break point chances on Fernandez’s serve but could not convert any of them. The pressure continued to mount on both sides.

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Fernandez then earned three set points, putting Andreeva under serious threat. However, the Russian held her nerve and saved all three to force a tiebreak. In the tiebreak, Andreeva raised her level and dominated. She sealed the 68-minute set 7-6(1) with authority.

Carrying that momentum forward, she took control in the next set. Andreeva closed it out 6-3 to secure her place in the semi-finals. This victory marked her first-ever semi-final appearance at the Madrid Open. It was a significant milestone in her rising career.

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At the same time, the incident highlighted a growing concern in tennis. Similar medical emergencies in the stands are increasingly affecting matches across both ATP and WTA events.

Casper Ruud’s Indian Wells Open match halted after medical emergency

Just last month, before the Miami Open, Casper Ruud’s match against Alexander Shevchenko at the BNP Paribas Open was unexpectedly halted just minutes after it began.

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The incident was triggered when a spectator in the stands started feeling unwell. It quickly became apparent that the situation needed immediate attention. Less than fifteen minutes into the contest, Ruud was serving at 2-0, 40-15. The match was progressing normally until the crowd reacted.

Fans in the stands began shouting for help as they noticed the distressed spectator. Their urgency drew the attention of everyone on the court. Chair umpire Josh Brace responded without delay. He instructed both players to pause the match and take their seats.

As Ruud and Shevchenko waited, tournament officials began organizing emergency assistance. Communication over walkie-talkies could be heard as they called for first-aid personnel to reach Stadium 3.

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In the meantime, a court attendant rushed to the stands. The attendant carried a bag of ice and a bottle of water to support the unwell spectator while further help was arranged.

After several minutes, first-aid responders finally arrived. The crowd responded with applause as they attended to the fan and brought the situation under control.

A similar moment unfolded at the Australian Open in 2026, when Carlos Alcaraz’s fourth-round clash against Tommy Paul was stopped midway due to a medical emergency in the stands.

Both players paused immediately as medical professionals stepped in to assist the affected fan. The focus once again shifted from competition to concern.

Another incident occurred at the ongoing Madrid Open during the match between Jiri Lehecka and Alex Michelsen. Play was halted just as Lehecka was preparing to serve in the second set.

The stoppage came after a fan in the stands collapsed. Officials acted quickly to pause the match and ensure the situation was addressed.

With such repeated interruptions across tournaments, the pattern is becoming increasingly concerning. Given these recurring incidents, it is now essential for authorities to take stronger measures.

Greater preparedness and faster medical response in the stands are no longer optional but necessary.