Mirra Andreeva Surpasses Coco Gauff With Historic Feat Despite Extreme Weather at French Open

This year’s French Open has battled relentless weather twists, with climate-related disruptions repeatedly throwing the schedule into chaos. Most of the qualifying matches were halted by difficult conditions, and by the opening week temperatures had soared to a scorching 98.6°F, testing players to their limits. Yet as unusual rain forced the roof closed for Mirra Andreeva’s quarterfinal clash, the Russian kept her composure and powered her way into the semis.

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Andreeva needed just 56 minutes to defeat 36-year-old Sorana Cirstea 6-0, 6-3 in the QF of Roland Garros. The victory secured her place in the semis, where the Russian will face either No. 7 seed Elina Svitolina or No. 15 seed Marta Kostyuk.

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Facing Cirstea in a QF that featured the largest age gap in a women’s singles Grand Slam quarterfinal since Martina Navratilova and Jennifer Capriati met at SW19 in 1991, Mirra Andreeva showed no signs of nerves.

The young Russian produced a dominant display from the opening point. The win also added to what has already been a remarkable season for the 19-year-old.

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With the victory, the former world No. 5 has now won more 6-0 sets this season than any other player, collecting eight bagel sets. Andreeva has also won more sets by scores of 6-0 or 6-1 than anyone else, reaching a total of 19.

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The achievement places her among some elite companies in the French Open history. The 8th seed is now the 6th-youngest player in the Open Era to reach her 2nd career Women’s Singles SF in Paris.

She has also become the teenager with the outright most WTA singles main-draw victories at Roland Garros in the 2000s. In doing so, she even moved past Coco Gauff on that list.

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Two years after reaching her first Grand Slam SF at Roland Garros, Andreeva has returned to the final four of a major for only the second time in her career.

The victory was also her 34th match win of the 2026 season, including team events. No player on the WTA or ATP tour has recorded more wins in 2026, although Svitolina could equal that mark if she wins her QF later on today.

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Despite the Russian’s impressive performance, weather conditions once again remained a major talking point again today. Local temperatures have dropped below 68°F, while persistent rain has changed the atmosphere around the event. As a result, Roland Garros organizers are expected to keep the roof closed for much of the remaining schedule.

The change has significantly altered playing conditions as well. Compared to the hot and dry weather seen during the first week of the Grand Slam, many players now feel as if they are competing in an entirely different tournament.

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Notably, Andreeva’s match against Cirstea became the first main-draw match played under a closed roof at this year’s French Open. The shift highlighted just how dramatically conditions have changed over recent days.

Now, with rain continuing to impact play, the closed roof may remain an important feature for the rest of the day at Paris.

How Mirra Andreeva dismantled Sorana Cirstea in a dominant match

On Court Philippe-Chatrier, Andreeva wasted no time asserting her authority as from the opening game, the Russian looked sharp, composed, and completely in control of the contest.

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The 19-year-old raced out of the blocks and barely gave Sorana Cirstea any room to breathe. Across the first six games, Andreeva lost just 9 points and did not allow her Romanian opponent a single game point or break point opportunity.

Her relentless start helped her storm through the opening set in a bagel. Cirstea, who was appearing in only the second Grand Slam QF of her career, finally got on the scoreboard in the opening game of the second set.

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The pair exchanged breaks and remained level at 3-3. However, once the score reached that point, the Russian elevated her game once again and quickly seized back control.

Over the next three games, she dropped only two points and never looked troubled. Moments later, she wrapped up an impressive victory to secure her place in the SF.

The win also improved her H2H record against Cirstea to 2-0. Statistically, the dominance was impossible to ignore. Andreeva struck a total of 18 winners and committed 17 unforced errors, while Cirstea managed only 4 winners and also finished with 17 unforced errors.

Looking ahead, Andreeva holds a 1-1 H2H record against Elina Svitolina as she lost their only meeting this season at the AO. She is also 0-2 against Marta Kostyuk, with both defeats coming in 2026 where recently she lost the Madrid final as well.

As the two Ukrainians battle for a place in the SF, attention now turns to Paris to see how Andreeva’s next challenge unfolds.