Mirra Andreeva vs Marta Kostyuk: Everything You Need to Know About Madrid Open Final Clash

Three years ago, at the Madrid Open, a 15-year-old Mirra Andreeva made her WTA 1000 debut, turning heads by reaching the fourth round. Now, just days after celebrating her 19th birthday, she chases her third WTA 1000 title, building on last year’s back-to-back triumphs at this level. On Saturday, she faces 23-year-old Marta Kostyuk, who is contesting the biggest title of her career, with high stakes looming for both. As they prepare to face each other, what high-stakes challenges await both players?

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The WTA singles finals at the Madrid Open will take place at Estadio Manolo Santana, with the championship scheduled for 11 a.m. EST on Saturday. Mirra Andreeva is making her second final of the clay-court season, following her title victory in Linz. She has battled her way through the Madrid draw, benefiting from a 3-1 record in tiebreaks throughout the tournament.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the other side, Marta Kostyuk is appearing in her third final of 2026. A win would make her just the second player ranked outside the Top 20 to capture the Madrid Open, after Aravane Rezai, who was No. 24 in 2010.

The financial stakes are also significant. The Madrid winner will earn approximately $1.18 million, while the runner-up will take home $627,000.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tennis (@tennischannel) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Ranking points are also at play, consistent with all WTA 1000 events. Champions in the singles draw earn 1,000 points toward the WTA Rankings and the Race to the WTA Finals. The net change in ranking is determined by the difference compared to last year, and finalists receive 650 points each.

ADVERTISEMENT

For Andreeva, a win would move her to third in the Race, while a loss would still leave her fourth. Kostyuk, meanwhile, will jump from No. 22 to No. 9 in the Race regardless of the result.

Andreeva is already appearing in her third final of 2026 and holds a perfect 2-0 record in previous finals, having won singles titles in Adelaide and Linz. This clay-court season has highlighted her consistency, dominance, and resilience, even when she faces tense moments with herself.

ADVERTISEMENT

This will be Andreeva’s first final at La Caja Mágica and her third WTA 1000 final overall. She is the first teenager to reach three WTA 1000 finals, maintaining a 2-0 record in those previous appearances, dating back to Dubai and Indian Wells in 2025. Madrid will also mark her third clay final out of seven total, having won titles at Iasi in 2024 and Linz this year.

Kostyuk has also been in impressive form, winning 10 straight tour-level matches heading into the final. Thursday’s semifinal was her only three-set match so far in Madrid, and she has largely avoided situations where she could be seriously challenged.

ADVERTISEMENT

Saturday’s match will be Kostyuk’s seventh career singles final and her third on clay. The surface has brought out her best tennis this season, even after third-round exits in Indian Wells and Miami, which she said she was not too disappointed about at the time.

The H2H record currently favors Kostyuk, 1-0, from their first meeting in Brisbane, but both players know this is a new surface and a fresh match.

ADVERTISEMENT

As they prepare to face each other, the final promises to be a defining moment for both players. It is poised to set a new benchmark in women’s tennis, combining experience, youth, and ambition on the biggest clay-court stage.

Both Madrid Open finalists are guided by female coaches

The 2026 Madrid Open final will see two players coached by women face off, a rarity in today’s top-level tennis. Mirra Andreeva is guided by former Wimbledon champion Conchita Martinez, while Marta Kostyuk works with Sandra Zaniewska. Both coaches are recognized among the very best in the sport.

ADVERTISEMENT

In fact, Andreeva and Kostyuk are the only players in the WTA Race top 10 coached by women. Their presence in the final underscores the growing influence of female coaches on the tour.

On the court, Andreeva and Kostyuk offer contrasting styles. Andreeva plays a cerebral, strategic game focused on constructing points and high-percentage tennis. Kostyuk, by contrast, thrives on aggression, energy, and pace, constantly dictating the flow of matches.

Both players possess strong backhands and move with speed and intensity. Their styles suggest a thrilling final, especially after their outstanding performances during the clay-court season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kostyuk had to fight hard to reach the final. Reflecting on her semifinal match, she said, “I was probably more nervous in the quarterfinals, because I felt like I was close to the end of the tournament, but not yet. Today, even when I was down, I supported myself and tried to enjoy the moment of being in the semifinals of one of the biggest tournaments. I want to do the same on Saturday.”

She added, “Whatever happens, I’m already in the final. I want to enjoy myself, play well, and put on a good show. We played in Brisbane, and it was a very tough game, but the conditions here are completely different. She is a very solid player; she hits very hard and has a great serve. I’m excited about the final.”

Andreeva has a calm, focused approach heading into the match. “I don’t consider myself the favorite for the match because I know that whoever gets to the final is a tough opponent. I’ve learned not to care about the rankings of my opponent or, you know, the last name of my opponent as well,” she said.

“I’m just going to try to go on court and do the things that I have to do to really focus on the game plan that we create with Conchita [Martinez], and that’s the only thing I can control,” She added.

For Andreeva, the Madrid Open is also historic. She and Diana Shnaider have reached the women’s doubles final after defeating Laura Siegemund and Vera Zvonareva 6-3, 6-2. They will face Kateřina Siniaková and Taylor Townsend in the doubles final.

Only a few WTA players have achieved this feat in Madrid. Venus Williams in 2010 and Victoria Azarenka in 2011 both won the doubles title but lost in singles.

Looking ahead to the singles final, two-time Grand Slam champion Tracy Austin shared her thoughts on the potential outcome. On Tennis Channel, she said, “I am still going to go with Andreeva. You do feel like you are the favourite going in, but I think that Andreeva, at just 19 years old, has enough experience at this level.”

Austin highlighted Andreeva’s recent form and mental strength. “We know she won the Indian Wells title and [won] in the Middle East last year as well. She beat Sabalenka, Swiatek, Rybakina, and all of those. I think she trusts herself, and she really seems to be in a good place. Conchita by her side really helps her when she gets a little too volatile, but I think for Kostyuk, she can just take big swings at it. She’s going to have to be very clear on the strategy and the tactics out there and execute them very well in order to take Andreeva out.”

From a results perspective, Andreeva has an edge. Her back-to-back Masters 1000 titles position her as the favorite for the match. However, Kostyuk’s strong run in Madrid shows she cannot be underestimated. Both players are in excellent form and bring resilience, skill, and tactical intelligence to the final.

Ultimately, the final is a showcase of two exceptional young players backed by world-class coaches. Their preparation, focus, and execution will determine who lifts the trophy.

Who will win? Andreeva’s experience and recent successes suggest she has the edge, but Kostyuk’s energy and aggression make her a dangerous opponent. The outcome is anyone’s guess.