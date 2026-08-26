Mirra Andreeva’s Longtime Crush Interrupts US Open Interview With Unexpected Gesture

Playing mixed doubles at the US Open with your longtime crush as your doubles partner sounds like a dream, and Mirra Andreeva seemed to enjoy every second of it alongside Andrey Rublev. But their on-court interview brought an even sweeter moment, as Rublev made a thoughtful gesture toward his young doubles partner, who then had a rather honest admission to make.

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Following their match against Casper Ruud and Diana Shnaider, Andreeva and Rublev opened up about how their partnership worked on court. And while discussing their team dynamic, the Russian teenager made a rather unexpected confession about her doubles partner.

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“Yeah, I mean, I’ve never said anything, but I’ve never told him anything as well. But I used to have a little crush on him as well,” said Andreeva in her on-court interview.

She further added, “So, you know, it’s like a dream come true to play with my favorite. So yeah, I’m super happy that we were able to play together to get the win together and create so many great memories. So yeah, I’m super happy to play by his side.” Following this, Rublev gave Andreeva a big hug in the middle of the interview, prompting the crowd to cheer the duo.

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Andreeva had previously stated that Rublev was her ideal doubles partner, as the Russian teen made the confession on the Tennis Channel desk during the 2023 French Open. She confessed, “I’d feel most comfortable playing with Andrey Rublev because he’s kind. I’m also kind of nice. If one day he asks me, I will say yes & yes & yes.” Interestingly, the duo soon teamed up for a bout of mixed doubles at the World Tennis League later that year.

Three years later, the Russian pair once again teamed up, this time to share the court at the US Open. The duo had a great start to the mixed doubles event, saving a match point against the defending champion pair of Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori. The Italians started the match strong, winning the first set 4-1, but Andreeva and Rublev won the second set by a similar margin before clinching a close tiebreak 11-9 in the deciding set, saving a match point at 8-9.

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The Russian pair faced the team of Diana Shnaider and Casper Ruud in the quarterfinals, with the Norwegian runner-up last year, alongside Iga Swiatek. This time, it was the duo of Andreeva and Rublev who had a fast start, winning the first set 4-1 and holding a 3-1 lead in the second set.

However, they struggled to close out the match, not being able to convert any of the three match points in the second-set tiebreak. The match was a tight affair at 5-5 in the third-set match tiebreak, but that is when the Russian pair won five straight points to clinch the match.

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After their wins, Rublev did respond to Andreeva’s comments and, in his unique humor, explained the situation.

Andrey Rublev Has a Hilarious Reply to Mirra Andreeva’s Comments of Him Being Her Crush

Rublev was at his unique best while answering questions regarding Andreeva’s on-court comments about him being the 19-year-old’s crush.

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“When the kids, they don’t have the taste yet, they need to try some stupid things before they start to have it,” said Rublev in the press conference. “I think she was feeling like when you see the cat on the street..you feel, like sorry,” he added.

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Their on-court chemistry may have looked effortless, but Rublev and Andreeva aren’t exactly strangers to doubles success either. With both Russians bringing plenty of experience in the format, the pairing had all the ingredients to be a dangerous one. While Andreeva brings two WTA 1000 doubles titles and a 2024 Olympic silver, Rublev has an ATP Masters 1000 doubles title and Tokyo 2020 mixed doubles gold. Together, that’s quite the doubles resume.

Having won their first couple of matches, the Russian team will now face the all-Czech team of Jakub Mensik and Karolina Muchova on August 26, with the final set for the same day.

With the singles action starting next week, a mixed doubles title will do wonders for both Andreeva and Rublev.