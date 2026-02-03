Moise Kouame Continues Rise Days After 16-Year-Old Matches Carlos Alcaraz Milestone

Competing in a first tour-level match is a milestone for any player, but tasting success before peers makes it even sweeter. France’s Moise Kouame did exactly that at the Open Occitanie in Montpellier, delivering a breakthrough that sets him apart and equals a Carlos Alcaraz record.

Frenchman Moise Kouame, ranked No. 552, became the sixth-youngest man to qualify for an ATP Tour event since 2000. He achieved this on Monday by defeating countryman No. 189 Clement Chidekh 7-5, 6-7(6), 6-3 at the Open Occitanie in Montpellier.

Aged 16 years and 10 months, had earlier defeated Elias Ymer in the first qualifying round. He will now make his main draw debut against the eighth seed and last year’s finalist, Aleksandar Kovacevic.

Against Chidekh, Kouame struggled early in the match but turned things around. He won six straight games to claim the first set 7-5.

The second set went to a tiebreak. Kouame led 6-3 and had three match points. Chidekh saved all three and won the tiebreak 8-6 to level the score.

Despite visible frustration, Kouame stayed composed. He broke early in the third set and closed out the match 6-3.

Kouame has started the 2026 season in spectacular fashion. His performances have etched him into French tennis history.

He won his first professional title at M25 Hazebrouck on January 16. At 16 years old, he became the youngest French player to win an ITF World Tennis Tour men’s singles title since Richard Gasquet in 2002.

He is also the youngest player to win a World Tennis Tour men’s singles title at the M25 level since Carlos Alcaraz in July 2019 at M25 Denia.

Kouame’s first title win places him among esteemed company. He has quickly registered himself as a player to watch in the men’s game.

His talent is evident to anyone who has seen him play. He showcased his athleticism brilliantly this week, producing a point that may be remembered as one of the season’s best.

Moise Kouame reaches first pro final in 2025, surpassing Carlos Alcaraz’s record

Just three days after his 16th birthday last year, Moise Kouame reached his first Futures final in Sharm El Sheikh. Coached by Richard Gasquet, the four-time Open Occitanie champion, Kouame made history early in his career.

That run made him the first player born in 2009 to reach a professional final. He also achieved the milestone two months younger than Carlos Alcaraz, underlining the scale of his breakthrough.

The young Frenchman had already shown promise a week earlier at the same event. He reached the quarter-final and then returned stronger, earning four victories to push even deeper.

Kouame played his last match as a 15-year-old against Aleksandre Bakshi. He led 5-1 in the first round when his opponent retired, giving him a smooth start to the campaign.

The second round proved far tougher. Kouame battled past Toby Martin 2-6, 7-6, 7-6 in three hours and three minutes after trailing 6-2, 4-2.

In the quarter-final, he raised his level again. Kouame dismantled Pijus Vaitiekunas 6-2, 6-1 in just over an hour to reach his first professional semi-final.

Fighting for a place in the final, the 16-year-old defeated Saba Purtseladze 6-3, 7-5. The win secured his spot in the history books.

However, world No. 403 Robert Strombachs blocked the teenager’s path to a first professional title. The more experienced Latvian claimed a 6-3, 6-2 victory in one hour and 17 minutes, leaving Kouame to finish as runner-up.

Now, as he prepares to face Aleksandar Kovacevic, the spotlight is firmly on Kouame. The tennis world is watching a teenager take giant strides on the professional stage.