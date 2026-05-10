Moments You Missed From Jannik Sinner’s Italian Open Match: Medical Emergencies, Sinner’s Winning Strategy, and More

Last year, Jannik Sinner’s home Masters dreams crumbled in heartbreak, falling in straight sets as Carlos Alcaraz lifted the title, leaving Stadio Centrale shrouded in hollow sadness. This year, he returns to the historic Foro Italico, igniting the home crowd’s roar as he battled past Sebastian Ofner, reigniting hope and ambition. However, despite a straight-sets victory, the match was far from smooth, plagued by interruptions and challenges throughout the one-hour, 31-minute battle.

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The match first came to a halt in the second set on two separate occasions due to medical issues in the stands. Jannik Sinner was leading Sebastian Ofner by a set and a break when the umpire noticed an issue in the crowd during a changeover at 4-3. Play was confirmed to be temporarily suspended.

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“People are on the way to help,” chair umpire Greg Allensworth told the players before climbing back into his chair to make the official announcement. “Due to a medical issue in the stands, play will be temporarily stopped until it is clear,” he said, addressing the spectators and players.

Tournament director and retired Italian tennis star Paolo Lorenzi watched courtside as the players and umpire waited for the match to resume.

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The delay lasted around six minutes before play could continue, with Sinner serving at 4-3. The interruption briefly unsettled him, and he lost the first point before quickly regaining focus to extend his lead to 5-3.

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Ofner then held serve to make it 4-5, forcing Sinner to serve it out to stay ahead in the set.

Just as the top seed began his service game, a second medical emergency occurred in the crowd. Sinner missed his first serve and was about to hit his second when fans started shouting and whistling to alert officials.

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The umpire immediately contacted his team via walkie-talkie. “Centre court, centre court, we have another medical emergency, upper stands, left, nearside line, in the corner,” he informed officials, keeping everyone updated on the situation.

Sinner tried to remain loose, chatting with his team and hitting some volleys in their direction, while Ofner used the moment to receive guidance from his own coaches.

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Allensworth joined Sinner at the baseline, discussing the steepness of the arena and helping him stay focused during the unexpected pause. A few minutes later, play resumed. Sinner dropped the first point of the game again but quickly recovered, winning the next four points to close the match 6-3, 6-4.

And later, speaking about his winning strategy against Ofner, Sinner directly addressed how he prepared for his opponent’s forehand. “It’s important to make the opponent move, today I prepared the match on his forehand,” he said in his post-match interview with Sky Sports. “Today, it was important to mix it up when returning. I didn’t serve that well today. Playing in the evening here, it’s a bit different, the ball is heavier.”

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With the victory, Sinner booked his spot in the third round, where he will face Alexei Popyrin. However, beyond the immediate win, he also eyes making history at the Italian Open this year.

Jannik Sinner is one victory shy of surpassing Roger Federer’s Masters record

Jannik Sinner has now equaled Roger Federer’s record of 29 consecutive Masters 1000 victories, the same number Federer achieved during his legendary career.

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While matching Federer is a major milestone, Sinner has even bigger targets in sight. Novak Djokovic holds the longest Masters winning streaks in history, with 31 wins in 2011 and 30 wins between 2014 and 2015.

If Sinner reaches the semifinals in Rome, he will have the chance to stand alone at the top of the all-time list. Beyond the streak, he is also on the verge of achieving the elusive Career Golden Masters, winning all nine Masters 1000 titles at least once.

Only Djokovic has accomplished this feat, and he did so twice. Sinner’s recent form further underscores his dominance. He has won 58 of the last 60 sets he has played in Masters events, dropping just two sets, and has won 46 of his last 48 matches.

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After his match, Sinner shared his feelings about returning to his home tournament. “It is an amazing feel to be back,” he said, expressing his excitement. He also added, “The first match, the most important thing is not to lose. The level will eventually come day by day. I am very happy to be here.”

Currently enjoying his 24th consecutive win, Sinner reflected on his mindset about ‘not losing’ and the challenge of always being the hunted.

“Look, honestly, I think every situation, every week, every tournament is very different. I try to get into a good match rhythm again, even though I played a lot the last couple of months. I’m very happy. Let’s see what’s coming in the next round.”

Sinner is also carrying the hopes of the home crowd at the Foro Italico. The Italian fans are eager to see him succeed on their courts. A title win in Rome would make him the first Italian man to claim the Italian Open since Adriano Panatta in 1976, ending a 50-year drought for a home champion.

With his form, determination, and the crowd behind him, the question now is whether Sinner can become the champion at his home Masters and cement his place among tennis legends.