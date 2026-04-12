Monte Carlo Masters Faces Heat After Illustrator’s Bold Accusation

The Rolex Monte Carlo Masters, steeped in 119 years of glamour and perched above the Mediterranean at the Monte-Carlo Country Club, builds toward a blockbuster final featuring Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz. But just as the spotlight peaks, a plot twist crashes in. Ukrainian illustrator Yana Boyko alleges her artwork was used without permission, casting an awkward shadow over the showpiece.

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Yana Boyko says a design she created in June 2024 has appeared on a T-shirt sold at the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters, raising serious concerns over unauthorized use. The issue surfaced when someone congratulated her on an apparent collaboration with the tournament, something she insists never happened.

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Responding via a voice message on Thursday, Yana Boyko made her stance clear, stating, “Neither the tournament organizers nor any third parties ever contacted me.” The T-shirt is not listed on the tournament’s official website, adding to the confusion, yet it remained on sale as of Saturday evening, available only in children’s sizes and priced at €25 ($29.32).

In her post, Boyko shared a side-by-side comparison of her original artwork and the tournament merchandise, and the resemblance is strikingly identical. Her design features five cracked and broken tennis racquets, each shown in different states of damage, with snapped strings and fractured heads.

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The illustration, first highlighted by Hard Court, carries the tagline, “when it’s more than just a game”, reinforcing its emotional tone. However, a key detail is missing from the T-shirt, as Boyko’s name, which appears on her original work near the top left racquet rim, has been removed.

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In its place, the shirt displays the Monte Carlo Country Club’s “MCCC” initials beneath the racquets, effectively replacing her signature. Boyko had originally posted this artwork on her Instagram page on May 2, 2025, where she regularly showcases tennis-inspired creations.

Her portfolio suggests a strong connection to the sport, as tennis frequently appears as a central theme in her work. Now, she is demanding immediate contact from tournament organizers to address what she sees as a clear misuse of her intellectual property.

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At this stage, it remains unclear what form of resolution she is seeking, whether it be the removal of the merchandise or financial compensation.

A spokesperson for the tournament acknowledged the issue and attributed the situation to a third-party supplier, though they declined to name the company involved. However, a label inside the shirt shows it was produced by an Italian merchandising company, Spray.

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They stated during a phone interview that the matter is being taken seriously and that efforts are underway to make amends with Boyko. Later, the spokesperson confirmed that the tournament had reached out to her on social media in an attempt to resolve the dispute.

Boyko, who is currently on maternity leave and caring for her five-month-old child, described the experience as deeply unsettling. “I am awaiting acknowledgment of authorship, a public apology, compensation for the use of my intellectual property, and compensation for emotional distress,” she said.

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She also revealed the personal toll the incident has taken, adding, “Starting yesterday evening and throughout the night, I have not been able to sleep.”

As the copyright controversy continues to cast a shadow over the Monte Carlo Masters, it also echoes a similar off-court incident from 2020, when an image-related dispute created comparable turmoil.

Photographer sues news site over Caroline Wozniacki post

In March 2020, photographer Michael Barret Boesen filed a lawsuit against the owner of sports news website LongIslandTennisMagazine.com, alleging copyright infringement. He claimed the website had used his photograph without permission by embedding an Instagram post featuring Caroline Wozniacki.

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The post in question was part of an article covering Wozniacki’s retirement announcement, which she had originally shared through that same Instagram post. In response, the website argued that its use of the content fell under fair use, presenting it as a complete defense against the claim.

The case moved forward, and on November 2, 2020, the Court delivered its decision on the matter. It ruled that embedding Wozniacki’s Instagram post within the article qualified as fair use under copyright law.

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In its reasoning, the Court drew a narrow but important distinction between the copyrighted photograph and the Instagram post itself.

It stated, “embedding social media posts that incidentally use copyrighted images in reporting on the posts themselves transforms the original works, supporting a finding of fair use.”

The judgment also relied on an earlier case, which found that the “use of a copyrighted photograph may be appropriate where ‘the copyrighted work is itself is the subject of the story, transforming the function of the work in the new context.’”

The Court acknowledged that Boesen held a valid copyright over the photograph and that the website had not obtained a license to use it. However, it emphasized that placing the Instagram post within a news report about Wozniacki’s retirement altered the purpose of the image.

This transformation, the Court concluded, was enough to uphold the fair use defense and dismiss the infringement claim. Now, as Yana Boyko raises her own allegations against the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters, attention turns to how the situation will unfold.

With both sides yet to resolve, the coming days are likely to determine how this dispute is ultimately settled.