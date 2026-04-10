Monte Carlo Masters’ Star Issues Another Disappointing Update After Pulling Out From Event

The rising Czech star Jakub Mensik’s clay court season has come to a halt before even starting. The 20-year-old had already pulled out of the Monte-Carlo Masters in only hours before his first round with Fabian Marozsan, a pullout that forced organizers to scramble to find a late-minute replacement in lucky loser Damir Dzumhur. At that time, the reason was not exactly clear, as it was just mentioned “toe” on the draw sheet. Mensik has now finally broken his silence on his Monaco exit with more upsetting news.

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“Sadly, I had to withdraw from Monte Carlo earlier this week because of an infection in my right foot. We’ve done everything possible to try and get me ready to compete, but there just hasn’t been enough time. Not the news I wanted to share, but I’ve also decided to withdraw from Munich,” Mensik wrote on X.

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“Together with my team, we agreed that the smartest decision is to take a bit more time to recover and make sure I’m 100% for what’s coming next. Thanks for all the messages and support.”

The announcement clears up what had been uncertain in Monaco. A foot infection isn’t something that can be patched up with strapping or adrenaline like a small muscle strain. It needs proper treatment and recovery time. By skipping Munich instead of hurrying back, Mensik and his team are showing they want to do this right.

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The BMW Open takes place (from April 13–19), the same week as the Barcelona Open (April 11–21), so missing it means the Czech will be out for at least two more weeks of clay-court tennis.

It is especially bad timing when a player has been gaining serious momentum. Mensik started 2026 with his second ATP title in Auckland, winning over Sebastian Baez in the final. He went ahead to make one of the upsets of the tour when he beat the world No. 2, Jannik Sinner, in Doha.

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The run had propelled him to the highest ranking in his career, world No. 12 in March. He even dropped to No. 26 before Monte-Carlo, with early exits at Sunshine Double. Losing Monaco and Munich without any points to demonstrate will take that number even more in the wrong direction.

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Jakub Mensik is not a stranger to withdrawals, either. This year at the Australian Open, he made it to the fourth round, a career-best Grand Slam performance, when he had to withdraw before his match with Novak Djokovic due to an abdominal injury, an opponent he had defeated last year in the finals of the Miami Open.

His 2026 season is beginning to take the form of a frustrating pattern for a player whose talent is beyond question, yet the body continues to play its role at the most inopportune times.

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“Disappointed, but proud”: Jakub Mensik reflects on Australian Open withdrawal

The 20-year-old sensation is now in the conversation of a new rival that can challenge the “Big 2” of tennis right now. 2025 was the breakout season for Jakub Mensik, as he recorded 33 wins in the whole season. Many consider Mensik’s match against Sinner in Doha one of the best of the year so far. Mensik has proved to the world that on a particular day, he can beat anyone; the question is, can he do it consistently?

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For the same reasons, the Czech felt disappointed when he withdrew in the fourth round at Melbourne. Before crashing out in the last 16, he had defeated Ethan Quinn, Rafael Jodar, and Pablo Carreno Busta in the previous rounds and was looking good to make a deep run.

“After doing everything we could to keep going, I have to withdraw from the Australian Open due to an abdominal muscle injury that has progressed over the last matches,” Mensik said at the time. While the decision brought an early end to his campaign, the 20-year-old chose to focus on the positives.

“Even though I’m disappointed, making the fourth round here for the first time is something I will carry with me for a long time,” he added.

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That mix of optimism and frustration has defined Mensik’s season so far. Each time he begins to build momentum, injuries have cut it short. First it was the abdominal issue, now a toe infection. Will his optimism help him when he’s ready to restart his clay-court campaign with a clean slate?