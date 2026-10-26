“Most Fair Part”- Daniil Medvedev Challenges Alexander Zverev Critics With a Simple Explanation for His Top Ranking

Having a 62-16 win-loss record, including a 25-2 record at the four Slams in a season, would prompt any fan to label the player in question as the best in the world. However, when it comes to Alexander Zverev, the German has faced quite a bit of criticism from fans and pundits alike as the World No. 2 is poised to reach the No. 1 ranking. The two-time Major champion has been under the spotlight for receiving favorable draws at events and taking advantage when two of his closest rivals have been out of action due to injury. Even though head-to-heads matter in a sport like tennis, the points system ensures that consistency is rewarded, as Daniil Medvedev pointed out.

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“Sometimes on social media they are, like, ‘How is this guy Top 10?!’ Well, you know how? Last 52 weeks he won more points than other guys,” said Medvedev at his post-match press conference after his semifinal match at the Almaty Open. “So I think points is the most fair part that there is in tennis. Of course, probably you know, if Jannik was healthy he had big chances to win a lot more points but that’s part of sports and unlucky for him. Sascha deserves it 100%.”

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Medvedev is not wrong to point out Zverev’s consistency on the Tour over the last few seasons. Since his 2022 season was cut short by injury, Zverev has secured more than 50 wins in subsequent seasons. In the last four years, the German player has reached 15 finals and 23 semifinals on the Tour, including four finals and seven semifinals this year, which shows he has always been at the business end of tournaments.

However, the main point of contention among fans and pundits is the German’s record against the best players in the world, especially against the likes of Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner. Zverev has a 40 percent win rate against Top-10 opposition in his career, including a 3-8 win-loss record against the highest-quality players this year.

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As for his head-to-head against Sinner, the man whose ranking Zverev is poised to take, the German has really struggled. He has lost all five of his matches against the Italian this year, including a 6-1, 6-2 hiding in the Madrid Open final, with clay being the World No. 2’s most productive surface. He has lost his last ten matches against Sinner, even though he played much better against the Italian in the Wimbledon final.

As for Carlos Alcaraz, Zverev lost the only match he played against the Spaniard this year at the Australian Open semifinal, despite being one game away from winning a five-set thriller. The German has fared better against Alcaraz, with a 6-7 head-to-head record, but the Spaniard has dominated proceedings since becoming one of the leading players on the Tour. Barring the duo of Alcaraz and Sinner, Zverev also lost his matches against Taylor Fritz (Halle) and Alex de Minaur (Laver Cup), who were Top-10 opponents, while also losing his match against Novak Djokovic at the Shanghai Masters.

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It is true, especially during his two Grand Slam wins, that Zverev faced only one Top-10 opponent across 14 matches at the two Majors, namely Ben Shelton in the New York final. This was mostly because either Carlos Alcaraz or Jannik Sinner was not in the draw, with both players out for much of the season due to injury.

However, Medvedev has not been the only one to support Zverev, as Jessica Pegula also weighed in, stating that the draws were out of control for the German, who could only face the opponent he got.

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“He won two Slams, and the other guys are hurt,” said Pegula on the Players Box podcast. “What are you going to do? Some people are like, ‘He is not the true No. 1’. Who cares?”

On the verge of being the World No. 1, Zverev will get the opportunity to end the year strong as he gears up for the indoor season.

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Alexander Zverev Will Look to Finish Strong During the Indoor Season

Heading to Vienna, Zverev will look to start his indoor season strong. The German reached the final here in 2025, only to be thwarted by his nemesis, Sinner. With the Italian not there this time, the German will have a better chance, but he still has to contend with Carlos Alcaraz.

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The extra motivation of being the No. 1 is also with Zverev, as the German would get the top spot if he reaches the semifinal in Vienna. A good outing will help him get in the groove for the Paris Masters and the ATP Finals, both events he has won in previous years, including the title at Bercy in 2024 and lifting the year-end championships twice in 2018 and 2021.

With Alcaraz in the draw, the eyes of the tennis world will be on the potential matchup against Zverev and how the German copes against the Spaniard, having now become a Grand Slam champion.