“Most Ridiculous Decision”- Daniil Medvedev Confronts Chair Umpire Over Bizarre US Open Interruption

Whenever Daniil Medvedev is on the court, drama is unmissable. And this year’s US Open clash with Sebastian Gorzny was no different. But the reason for his outburst was not merely a lost point, but two guests who joined them on the court uninvited.

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“This is the most ridiculous decision I have seen in my life. This is very bad,” shouted the World No.8 as he walked towards the umpire’s chair after his winner was called a let due to a sparrow interruption.

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The 7th seed was cruising against Sebastian Gorzny when the strange scene unfolded. Medvedev led 4-1 in the second set when two sparrows landed directly on the net. The rally continued, with neither player stopping despite the birds sitting there throughout the exchange.

Medvedev saw the birds immediately and expected chair umpire Timo Janzen to stop play. Instead, Janzen allowed the rally to continue for roughly 45 seconds without saying anything.

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Daniil Medvedev then angled his forehand into the corner, sending one bird flying away from the net. Only then did Janzen call a let, leaving Medvedev completely stunned by what happened.

Medvedev had won the point, making the delayed decision even more frustrating for him. He wasted no time walking toward the chair, clearly unhappy with Janzen’s decision. His frustration centered on the timing, because the birds stayed there while the whole rally continued and nothing was said.

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The point was replayed, and Medvedev eventually put the strange interruption behind him. Gorzny raised his level in the third set, forcing Medvedev through several longer exchanges.

The American saved 4 break points at 4-4, but Daniil Medvedev broke him in the 11th game. He then closed the match with an unreturnable serve, completing another straight-sets victory.

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Medvedev beat Gorzny 6-1, 6-3, 7-5 and moved into the US Open third round. He fired 14 aces and faced only 1 break point throughout the entire match. Medvedev later called the bird incident one of his top 5 unusual US Open moments, while still acknowledging his love for the court.

“But it’s okay. I was not happy with the decision but it is was it is. You can’t do anything with it,” he said during his on-court interview. “The situation was pretty crazy but I love this court, I’m happy to win, to stay in the US Open, to stay in New York for longer.”

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Daniil Medvedev is out to prove that he can stay calm

Daniil Medvedev appears determined to leave last year’s US Open drama behind him this time. His first two matches in New York have shown a noticeably calmer version of the World No.8. Even when birds landed on the net, Medvedev handled the interruption without another major outburst.

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That response was a major point, especially after everything that unfolded during his chaotic opening-round exit last year.

Against Benjamin Bonzi, Medvedev was furious when a photographer entered the court during match point. Chair umpire Greg Allensworth then gave Bonzi another first serve because of that disruption.

Medvedev argued with Allensworth, addressed the crowd, and delayed play for more than six minutes. He eventually forced a fifth set, but Bonzi won 6-3, 7-5, 6-7, 0-6, 6-4.

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The defeat brought another emotional moment when Medvedev repeatedly smashed his racket against his chair.

The USTA fined him $42,500 for unsportsmanlike conduct and racket abuse after the outburst. That fine took more than a third of his $110,000 prize money away. That one night left Medvedev with a painful defeat and costly consequences to handle.

Medvedev admitted, “These emotions, they can be fun, can be a bit too much.” He added, “It’s better to stay calm. It’s easier,” after reflecting on those struggles.

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This year, that calmer approach has appeared more often, leaving Daniil Medvedev focused on tennis. For now, New York is seeing a Medvedev who seems less willing to lose himself.