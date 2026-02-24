Multiple Tennis Pros Face Strict Punishment for Anti-Corruption Violations

Tennis finds itself under the spotlight once again as the sport’s integrity body hands down fresh provisional suspensions. The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) has confirmed action against three players under the Tennis Anti-Corruption Program (TACP), reinforcing its continued crackdown on corruption in professional tennis.

The ITIA announced that Russia’s Mark Kaufman and Serbia’s Draginja Vukovic and Mila Masic have been provisionally suspended, pending full consideration of charges. 20-year-old Mark Kaufman has been suspended under TACP section F.3.b.i.1, which relates to a failure to comply with a Demand. The Russian player, who reached a career-high doubles ranking of 2023 in September 2025, has been provisionally suspended since 24 December 2025.

On 9 January 2026, Kaufman exercised his right to appeal before an independent Anti-Corruption Hearing Officer (AHO). However, after notifying AHO Panel President Professor Richard McLaren of his intention to withdraw from proceedings, the case faced delays. With no further communication received, AHO Diana Tesic dismissed the appeal on 18 February 2026.

Serbia’s Mila Masic, 28, has been suspended under TACP section F.3.b.i.4, citing the likelihood of a Major Offense. Masic, who achieved a career-high singles ranking of 875 in December 2024, has been provisionally suspended since 24 December 2025. She appealed the sanction on 23 January 2026, but AHO Charles Hollander KC dismissed her appeal on 19 February 2026.

Meanwhile, 25-year-old Draginja Vukovic, who reached a career-high singles ranking of 527 in September 2025, has been suspended since 17 December 2025. Unlike her compatriot, Vukovic chose not to appeal the provisional suspension.

During their provisional suspensions, all three players are barred from playing in, coaching at, or attending any tennis event authorised or sanctioned by ITIA members. This includes tournaments governed by the ATP, WTA, ITF, Tennis Australia, Fédération Française de Tennis, USTA, and Grand Slam events such as Wimbledon, along with other national associations.

The ITIA reiterated that it operates independently, established by tennis stakeholders to promote and safeguard integrity across professional tennis worldwide. The cases will now proceed under the TACP framework, with full hearings to determine final outcomes.

With several suspensions announced this month, tennis continues to see strict enforcement of anti-corruption regulations, signaling that integrity remains a top priority for the sport’s governing bodies.

Other tennis players who got a similar punishment this year for anti-corruption violations

Tennis has faced a turbulent start to the year, with multiple players sanctioned under strict anti-corruption regulations. The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) has intensified its oversight in 2026, confirming several bans and fines under the Tennis Anti-Corruption Program (TACP). Here’s a closer look at other tennis players who have received similar punishments this year.

Earlier this month, two tennis players got banned for a combined period of more than six years. Brazil’s Gustavo Tedesco, 21, admitted to six violations of the TACP dating back to 2022. Previously ranked No. 423 by the International Tennis Federation (ITF), Tedesco was found guilty of manipulating the outcomes of three World Tennis Tour matches within a three-month period. He also facilitated betting activity linked to those matches.

As part of the sanctions, Tedesco has been suspended for two years and three months and fined £10,955 ($14,926), with £7,668 ($10,447) of the fine suspended. He chose not to appeal the ruling. His suspension will remain in effect until 2028.

Russia’s Gyulnara Nazarova received a more severe punishment. The 27-year-old, who has not competed professionally since 2020, was found guilty of making corrupt approaches to another player in 2019. After failing to respond to formal charges issued in December, Nazarova was handed a four-year suspension along with a £7,307 ($9,956) fine, with no portion of the fine suspended. Her ban came into force in January and will run until 2030.

Then, on February 13, the ITIA confirmed that Argentina’s Hernán Casanova had been sanctioned under the TACP. The 32-year-old admitted to placing bets on numerous tennis matches between 2023 and 2025, despite having no direct involvement in those contests – an explicit breach of the anti-corruption code. He also acknowledged failing to report a corrupt approach in 2024.

Casanova accepted a two-month suspension and a $2,000 fine, of which $1,500 has been suspended. His period of ineligibility began on February 4, 2026, and will end on April 3, 2026.

With multiple suspensions already confirmed this year, tennis continues to witness strict enforcement of integrity rules. The ITIA’s actions underline a clear message: corruption will not be tolerated, regardless of ranking or profile.